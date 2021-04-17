The Maryville baseball team broke out the bats and got a pair of strong starts from sophomore Landon Dockery and senior Josh Seiler en route to a 19-3 victory over White County and a 10-0 win against Walker Valley on Saturday at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
Junior center fielder DJ Burks went 5-for-7 with four RBIs and four runs scored in the two games. In total, Maryville (15-7-1) had nine multi-hit performances between the two games.
Dockery allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits over five innings in the opener against White County while Seiler tossed 4 1/3 scoreless frames versus Walker Valley.
The Rebels return to District 4-AAA play Monday when they host Lenoir City at 6 p.m.
