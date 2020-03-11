Maryville coach Adam Sullivan thought his team could use some momentum heading into spring break.
The Rebels were two days removed from a low-scoring loss to Bearden in their season opener when they hosted William Blount on Wednesday night for their second consecutive District 4-AAA matchup.
Maryville appeared to kick off the preseason rust at the plate, scoring in all but one inning for a 7-2 victory at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
“That means consistency and good at-bats throughout the lineup,” Sullivan said. “It’s a huge win for us going into spring break. You don’t want to go down there 0-2. Even bigger than that, it’s a district win.”
Maryville (1-1, 1-1) is slated to play in the Gulf Shores (Ala.) Classic Tournament before returning to district action on March 23 against Heritage.
The Rebels entered Wednesday’s game on the heels of a 2-1 loss to Bearden in which their star player, Reuben Church, notched two of their three hits. They demonstrated much more balance against William Blount (0-2, 0-2), with six players accounting for their six hits.
The Governors finished with seven hits. The difference-maker for the Govs, William Blount coach Justin Young said, was the eight free bases they gave up.
“It’s the first week of the season, and this is a postseason game,” Young said. “We’re very inexperienced. We’ve just got to work out our kinks and move forward.”
Maryville never trailed, taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Tanner Shiver led off with a walk before Church slammed a triple to centerfield to send Shiver home. Seth Orren scored Church on Maryville’s next at-bat with an RBI single to round out the scoring for the inning.
Carson Jones added to Maryville’s lead in the second inning after notching another triple. He scored on a Jonas Dixon ground ball to put them ahead 3-0.
“We had some crucial at-bats when we needed them, and I thought some guys made some good steps tonight,” Sullivan said. “I always expect a close matchup with (William Blount). They play us so hard.”
Rohde Kirkland gave the Govs some life in the top of the third with a two-out triple, and Devon Hughes scored Kirkland with a single to put William Blount on the board.
The Rebels got back to work in the fourth inning when Jones led off with a walk before eventually stealing home to put Maryville ahead 4-1.
The Govs answered one last time in the top of the fifth when they led off with a pair of hits courtesy of Seth Cooper and Brandon Coggin. Kirkland scored Cooper with a sacrifice fly to make it a two-run game again, but that was as close as William Blount got.
Maryville’s Michael Chodak, Church and Daniel Hughes drove in the Rebels’ final three runs.
“It means a lot to have a win under our belt, especially because we came out against Bearden pretty slow,” Shiver said. “It’s good for us to have balance and for everyone to contribute. That’s what’s going to win games.”
Maryville won two of its three matchups with William Blount last season. The Govs edged the Rebels 3-2 before Maryville won the next two 6-3 and 13-8 — the last of which was in the first round of the district tournament.
To Young, this stretch of the season is about getting his players ready for when it matters most.
“This is a tough district, and this is good baseball,” Young said. “I told them, ‘Relax and I’m proud of you.’ We’ll come back and keep working, and we’ll be fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.