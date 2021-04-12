Maryville did not make much noise with its bats and made some defensive miscues that allowed William Blount to erase an early two-run lead, but in the end, the Rebels found themselves celebrating yet again.
Sophomore right fielder Landon Dockery scored the game-winning run when William Blount second baseman Carter Abbott attempted to turn an inning-ending double play that resulted in a walk-off error when his throw skipped past first baseman Carson Yates to hand the Rebels a 3-2 walk-off victory on Monday at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
“I think the mark of a good team is a team that wins a lot of one-win games instead of losing them,” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan told The Daily Times. “It says a lot about these guys. I don’t know if they’re too naive to know, but we’ve won a lot of those games, and that says a lot about their heart to win.”
Maryville (11-6, 5-3 District 4-AAA) logged three hits in innings two through six after scoring two runs on four hits in the first, but sophomore Landon Dockery and senior Josh Seiler started the seventh with back-to-back singles to put the winning run in scoring position and usher William Blount senior Brandon Coggin out of the bullpen.
Coggin forced Justin Millsaps to pop out to second and then seemed to take the next step in getting out of the jam when he induced a groundball off the bat of junior catcher Riley Orr to shortstop Colby Abbott, who tossed to Carter Abbott for the first out of the inning before Carter Abbott fired an ill-advised throw to first that would not have beaten Orr to the bag.
The errant throw rolled to the Maryville dugout and allowed Dockery to scamper across home plate to secure the Rebels’ fifth consecutive victory.
“That’s a sophomore second baseman making his third start of the year because an injury to Justin Bell has caused us to shuffle some things around,” William Blount coach Justin Young said. “I told our guys that when we were done, give him a hug because nobody feels worse than he does. He’s learning and he’s somebody we’re going to count on in the future.
“That one play did not cost us the game. We misplayed a couple of fly balls early that hurt us because we weren’t paying attention to the way the wind was blowing, and at the end of the day, we have to get more than three hits.”
It was a fitting end for a pitcher’s duel that featured a lot of weak contact, with the early runs coming mostly on fly balls that were affected by gusts of wind.
Junior left-hander Rohde Kirkland tossed six-plus innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on nine hits while striking out five.
“He’s a competitor,” Young said. “All the words like that that you can you use, they all summarize Rohde Kirkland. I’m proud of him, and every time he takes the mound he gives us a chance to win, and he did that tonight.”
Seiler was not to be out-done, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six to continue a dominant stretch of pitching in which he has propelled the Rebels to victories over Heritage, Bearden and now William Blount.
In the two games against Blount County opponents, he has surrendered a total of five hits over 14 innings. This win, however, was much different than the one against the Mountaineers in which he leaned on his curveball to suppress a talented Heritage lineup. The hook was not as effective against the Governors (7-12, 2-6), but he utilized his changeup as a replacement off-speed pitch.
“I’m as competitive as you’re going to see,” Seiler said. “I didn’t really feel like my stuff was there tonight. I had to kind of figure it out after the first two innings, but I had to compete and that’s what I tried to do.”
The rest of teammates seem to share that same drive, winning their fourth one-run game of the season.
“We have a lot of heart, and we’ve definitely been fighting a lot because we hate losing,” junior designated hitter Brady Powell said. “I think that’s a quality that all of us have. I don’t think anyone is OK with losing. We want to win really bad, and coach Sullivan has instilled that in us.
“He told us the other day that if you want to win, you’ll show it, and I think we have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.