The Maryville baseball team scored in all but two innings to defeat Cumberland County, 5-4, on Saturday during the Blount Discount Pharmcy Classic at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
Josh Seiler scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded.
Riley Orr scored Maryville's first run with an RBI double in first inning before Cumberland County pulled ahead 2-1 in the top of the third.
Brady Powell briefly put Maryville ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI double before scoring on a wild pitch. The Rebels scored their fourth run on an error.
Colin Stokes earned the win on the mound for Maryville (10-5).
