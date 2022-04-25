The Heritage baseball team could have done a lot of damage in the second inning.
Maryville senior Colin Stokes made sure it did not.
Stokes relieved a struggling Eli Hames and only allowed one of the two runners he inherited to score, tip-toeing out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out Heritage junior third baseman Cody White.
It was the start of a sterling relief appearance that included four scoreless innings after escaping the second, paving the way for Maryville to secure a 8-5 victory over Heritage on Monday at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
“(Stokes) came in and just threw strikes,” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan told The Daily Times. “You have to make guys beat you and not beat yourself, and Eli beat himself tonight. Colin came in and competed in the zone and just did what does.
“I’m just really proud of him. We needed him right there and he gave us a really good outing.”
Hames, who threw 19 of his 44 pitches for trikes over 1 1/3 innings, was pulled after missing the zone twice to start his battle with Heritage junior catcher Zander Melton.
Stokes walked Melton to load the bases with one away and then allowed Heritage senior shortstop Luke Johnson put the Mountaineers ahead with a sacrifice fly to right field. Stokes intentionally walked Nolan Cunningham to load the bases once more, but this time he stopped the bleeding by punching out White.
Heritage also stranded the bases loaded in the first, failing to push across a run after White struck out and sophomore second baseman Tyler Adsit grounded out to second.
“I think it is a different game (if we can push some more of those runners across) because we would have put pressure on them,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett said. “That’s been the name of the game in these district games: runners in scoring position and leaving too many guys. Hopefully we can get that fixed.”
Maryville (17-8-1, 4-4 District 4-4A) wasted little time retaking the lead after Stokes prevented Heritage (14-12, 1-7) from making the most of its early opportunities.
Senior first baseman Daniel Hughes hit a solo home run to left in the bottom of the second and junior outfielder Will Heppner followed with a triple in the right-center gap two batters later. Heppner scored on a RBI single from senior third baseman Justin Millsaps, who scored on a pair of throwing errors after stealing second.
Junior outfielder Landon Dockery stretched the lead 5-2 in the third when he scored on a wild pitch and then the Rebels plated three runs with a two-out rally in the fifth that featured a two-run single from senior designated hitter Riley Orr and Millsaps scoring on the fifth and final Heritage wild pitch.
Maryville struck out twice in the first but did not go down on strike three again over the final six innings. The Rebels drew four walks and were hit by three pitches — all of which were worn by Millsaps.
“If you put the ball in play in high school baseball, you really have a chance to make things happen,” Sullivan said. “I’ve been all over them about cutting down on strikeouts and doing some things to some tools to their tool belt. They did a pretty good job tonight.”
Heritage finally got to Stokes in the seventh with fatigue setting in.
Cunningham led off the frame with a single and White followed with a ground-rule double. Junior right fielder Elias Dixon brought both of them home with a two-run double.
Back-to-back singles from freshman center fielder Braden Cooper and junior outfielder Dylan Varitek brought the tying run to the plate, but Maryville senior DJ Burks picked up the save by getting Melton to fly out to center.
“Early in the game, there’s pressure on you, but when it’s 8-2, there’s no pressure on you, so you just go up there and swing,” Bennett said. “I told them to remember that feeling (because that’s the way it always needs to be).”
Six of Heritage’s seven district losses have come by three runs or less, a trend it hopes it can buck when it hosts Farragut at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Maryville also returns to district play Wednesday, and it will attempt to string together consecutive district wins for the first time this season when it takes on William Blount at Charlie Puleo Field at 6 p.m.
“I’m proud of the guys,” Sullivan said. “We just have to get hot and get rolling, but more than anything, we have to throw strikes.”
