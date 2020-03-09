Maryville's baseball team fell to Bearden 2-1 in its season opener despite allowing the Bulldogs only one hit.
Bearden scored the first run in the home half of the third inning, and Maryville tied it in the fourth on an RBI ground out by Daniel Hughes.
The Bulldogs scored the winning run on a bases loaded walk with two outs in the sixth inning.
Reuben Church went 2-for-2 with one walk and scored Maryville's only run.
Hughes, Eli Harnes and Carter Finlay pitched two innings apiece for the Rebels and combined for nine strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.