KNOXVILLE — With the game tied, Maryville pitcher Brock Garner had one thing on his mind when he entered the fifth inning against Lenoir City on Friday night in the first round of the District 4-AAA Baseball Tournament.
“(I was thinking) throw it right down the middle,” Garner said. “Let them swing and let my defense back me up.”
In a game where No. 3-seed Maryville struggled finding consistency at the plate, defense was key to the Rebels’ success. Garner provided just the spark they needed, striking out five over three innings to help Maryville down No. 6 Lenoir City, 5-3, in the late game at the Hardin Valley Academy pod of the double-elimination tournament.
Maryville (23-9-1) advances to play No. 2 Hardin Valley at 3 p.m. today while Lenoir City (14-14) will face No. 7 Heritage in an elimination game.
Maryville finished with five hits, with Josh Seiler accounting for two, while Lenoir City recorded eight.
“It was a little bit of a roller coaster of a game,” Garner said. “We started hot and then we started not having the best at-bats. Coming out on top, I think everybody is happy, but we need to improve big-time if we want to win tomorrow.”
Maryville swept Lenoir City by scores of 9-2 and 13-3 during the regular season. This time Maryville waited until late to snag the lead for good.
Tied at 3 entering the bottom of the sixth, Eli Hames got things started for Maryville when he led off the inning with a double on a hard ground ball to right field.
After Daniel Hughes was hit by a pitch, he and pinch runner Ty Elder stole bases to get within scoring position, and Elder capitalized on an error by the catcher, who tried to throw Hughes out stealing second, but the ball slipped past the plate and into the outfield, allowing Elder to score the go-ahead run.
“He’s our best base runner, and I just can’t say enough about that guy,” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan said of Elder. “He’s a team guy, and he has won so many games for us this year just because he comes out and runs the bases well, so I’m so thankful for him.”
The Rebels added some cushion when Brody McMurray reached on a dropped pop fly, and Hughes scored on the same error to round out the scoring.
“In the tournament, it’s just survive and advance,” Sullivan said. “I didn’t think we played as well tonight as we have been, but we won, and that says a lot about our guys — their fight and their tenacity to be able to come out and find a way to win.”
Maryville couldn’t have asked for a much better start in the bottom of the first. Seiler led off with a single before Landon Dockery followed that up with a double deep to center field. Riley Orr drew a walk to load the bases with no outs to set the stage for a big inning, but it didn’t wind up being as fruitful as the Rebels hoped.
After Hames drew an RBI walk and Hughes put Maryville ahead 2-0 with a sacrifice fly, Orr got caught stealing home for the third out.
“I felt like we should have scored four or five runs in that first inning,” Sullivan said. “But we did score two, which turned out to be big.”
Lenoir City appeared encouraged by its ability to get out of a bind, and that confidence carried into the Panthers’ performance at the plate the next inning. They loaded the bases in the top of the second with a pair of hits and a walk with just one out.
Garrett Tollett put them on the board with an RBI single before Drake Randolph hammered a two-run double to center that gave Lenoir City a 3-2 lead, which it held onto for the next two innings.
Maryville didn’t find its stride again until the bottom of the fourth when the Rebels once again set themselves up for a big inning by loading the bases with one out. Cade Batchelor drew an RBI walk to tie the score at 3, but that was as much as the Rebels were able to accomplish as they lined out and flew out at their next two at-bats.
It was shortly after that point Garner relieved Austin McGlamery on the mound in the top of the fifth after Lenoir City led off with a walk. Garner struck out the next three straight batters, which appeared to be the turning point for Maryville.
“I know what I’m going to get with Brock — he’s disciplined and he does what he’s supposed to do,” Sullivan said. “Just being able to come in and take care of business gave us a good deep breath, and then we were able to get going.”
