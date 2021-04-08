The Maryville baseball team surrendered five runs over the final two innings to Kingston, but it was not enough to spoil two four-run frames from the Rebels in a 8-5 win on Thursday at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
A RBI single from Landon Dockery, a RBI walk from Justin Millsaps and a two-run single from Riley Orr pegged Maryville (8-5) to a 4-0 lead in the fourth. The Rebels then answered a three-run sixth from the Yellowjackets with four runs of their own coming off a pair of RBI singles from Isaiah French and DJ Burks and a two-run double from Brady Powell.
It proved enough support for Austin McGlamery, who allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out five in a winning effort.
Maryville will host Rhea County in the second day of the Blount Discount Pharmacy Tournament at 6 p.m. today.
