Minutes before the opening pitch, Adam Sullivan emphasized three areas that his Rebels baseball team would need to be successful in to keep their season alive against William Blount.
Strong pitching and good at-bats at the plate were two of them and they followed through in both categories en route to a 8-2 Maryville win Monday night over the Governors to move on in the District 4-AAA Tournament.
“We didn’t play well Friday or Saturday,” Sullivan told The Daily Times. “I just wanted to make sure that our guys knew that we love them and that this is important. They needed to show up and play. They’ve worked so hard but I felt like we’ve been sleep walking and that’s unacceptable.”
There was no sleep walking on Monday, especially on the mound where freshman pitcher Cade Batchelor had a masterful game giving up just two hits and allowing only two runs while striking out seven.
“Cade is just a stud,” Sullivan said. “I say it every time somebody asks me. He’s just a stud. I mean he’s beaten a lot of good district teams. He extended our season. I love that kid, he’s getting great experience as a freshman. He’s a competitor with ice in his veins. He doesn’t really let anything affect him.”
That showed in Batchelor’s performance against William Blount (13-21), looking like a season veteran over seven innings in a game that decided whether the Rebels’ season would continue.
Batchelor didn’t focus on the pressure that came with pitching in an elimination game because he didn’t make the moment about himself. He wanted to win for his teammates.
“I wanted to make sure that this wasn’t the seniors’ last game here,” Batchelor said. “I wanted to make sure I got the win for these guys.”
Where Maryville’s pregame huddle was filled with optimism, the Governors’ postgame huddle over in the left field was much more somber.
The loss had ended William Blount’s season and head coach Justin Young had his own message for his players.
“It’s always hard when it ends,” Young said. “You’re thankful and appreciative to your seniors for their time and their effort. I just told them that it was my 10th year here and it never gets any easier. You can see the tears in their eyes and they’re kids but they care. They care about each other and it’s hard, but I told them that I love them and that I’m proud of them.”
Despite the final score, the Governors were a couple swings away from getting back into it for much of the contest.
William Blount pitcher Jacob Patterson had an impressive start, holding the Rebels scoreless through the first two innings while striking out four.
But Maryville (24-10-1) broke the stalemate in the bottom of the third, beginning with a Isaiah French single on a hard ground ball to left field that scored Justin Millsaps and Ty Elder to give the Rebels a 2-0 lead.
Millsaps doubled to the wall in left with two outs in the fourth to give Maryville a 3-0 lead and then Riley Orr tripled with no outs in the fifth to further extend the advantage.
With Batchelor keeping the Governors at bay at the plate, Maryville went to the bottom of the sixth looking to put the game out of reach and responded with a four-run inning to push its lead to 8-0.
“We had some earlier innings where a hit would have really just put it away,” Sullivan said. “Credit to their guys for getting out of it and credit to our guys for continuing to come back up and have good at-bats and keep rolling in the next inning.
“When you look at the scoreboard, you like to see scores in every inning and we didn’t have them in every inning but we had them from third inning on. I was just really, really proud of the guys for that.”
Elder also made history, stealing second in the sixth to set the new mark for stolen bases in a season.
“Since I’ve been here, Christian Marcum was a great baseball player and had 31 stolen bases,” Sullivan said. “Ty Elder got 32 tonight and that’s why the guys were so excited for him. He’s been such a team player, man and I can’t say enough about him.”
The Governors were able to get two runs on the board in the top of the seventh thanks to RBIs from Trevor Ulland and Carter Bales, but it wasn’t enough as a ground out to Millsaps at second ended the game.
Maryville will face Heritage at 4:30 p.m. today at Farragut High School in another elimination game. The winner will then face Farragut at 7 p.m. for the right to play Hardin Valley in the District 4-AAA championship game.
