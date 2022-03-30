The Maryville baseball team is used to dealing with windy conditions on its home diamond, but the gusts that blew through Coulter Grove Intermediate School on Wednesday were exorbitant.
Maryville starting pitcher Daniel Hughes surrendered a pair of doubles that would have otherwise been caught had it not been for squalls of more than 20 miles per hour in the first two innings, each of which led to a run.
The senior left-hander settled in after giving up a combined four hits in the first two innings, giving up four total over his final four frames to lead Maryville to a 5-2 victory over Bearden.
“It was definitely a lot to get used to,” Hughes said. “You just have to know that it is a long game and that you always have to be ready for the next inning. You have to have a short memory when they score and move on to the next inning.”
Bearden catcher Brooks Wright led off the top of the first with a double and advanced to third on a passed ball before scoring on a RBI groundout by Evan Goins. Tripp Spencer floated a double into left center with one away in the second and came across to score when Wright belted his second two-bagger in as many innings.
Hughes gave up a combined three hits in the third and fourth before finding his groove in fifth and sixth, where he struck out four of the seven batters he faced.
“Honestly, the fly balls weren’t the issue,” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan said. “I think early in the game, he had trouble locating his pitches. I still don’t think this was his best outing, but he settled in and started locating enough to be effective.”
Hughes’ turnaround coincided with Maryville (8-3, 1-1 District 4-4A) figuring out Bearden starter Jake Collette, who gave up two hits and stranded three runners in the first two innings.
Maryville senior third baseman Justin Millsaps led off the third with a double and scored when junior catcher Isaiah French doubled two batters later. Junior designated hitter Eli Hames plated French with an RBI single that tied it at 2.
“We just kind of got to that guy,” Sullivan said. “Justin Millsaps has had great at-bats all year long. He’s just been a stud, and especially now that Riley (Orr) is out, he has stepped up and been a leader. I can’t say enough about that guy. I’m really proud of him.
“I think he was kind of our engine that got us going, and the guys just stayed the course. Sometimes when you’re facing a really good guy you have to wear him down and get to him late.”
Bearden’s porous defense helped Maryville over the next two innings.
Sophomore shortstop Cade Batchelor reached on an error to start the fourth and scored when Millsaps delivered a two-out RBI single. French singled to lead off the fifth and scored when Bearden reliever Brady Frederick fired a groundball past first baseman Owen Matthews.
Hames entered in the seventh and hit and walked consecutive batters to bring the tying run to the plate before striking out Riley Mahan and Griffin Oros to close out what Hughes called a “must-win game.”
The victory comes two days after Maryville lost its district opener at Farragut and five days before the Rebels face Hardin Valley. The Admirals and Hawks were the two teams to advance to the region tournament from the district a year ago.
“If you start out 0-2 and have Hardin Valley coming up (at 6 p.m.) Monday, you really don’t want to be in that hole,” Sullivan said. “I think all six teams are going to be really tough because everybody has a guy that can beat you.
“I was really happy that we came from behind because I think during the long stretch of the season, that kind of win right there will mean a lot for our growth and maturation.”
