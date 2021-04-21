Maryville junior center fielder DJ Burks was struggling to field ground balls as he warmed up before the game.
Part of that may have been the cold weather, but the malaise the Rebels seemed to show up to Heritage High School with may have played a role as well.
When it mattered most, though, Burks — like the rest of his teammates — came through. Maryville erased a four-run deficit late and Burks protected it by throwing out the tying run at home for the final out to cap a 6-5 victory over Heritage on Wednesday.
“You want the ball in that situation, and I knew when the ball came to me that I had to make a play at the plate,” Burks told The Daily Times. “I just set my nose down on it, got a good grip on the ball and threw it on a line. It wasn’t the strongest throw, I two-hopped (junior catcher Riley Orr), but I got it to the plate in the right direction.”
Burks threw out sophomore catcher Zander Melton to preserve a lead the Rebels (17-7-1, 7-4 District 4-AAA) picked up in the top of the seventh after Heritage senior shortstop Spencer Williams let a tailor-made double play ball that would have ended the inning go through his legs, allowing Maryville senior shortstop Josh Seiler to score from second.
“(Williams) has made play after play after play; he just made a mistake,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett said. “I do know that he wants the ball in those situations, and that’s key. The greatest fail in tough moments, and he’ll learn from it and it’ll make him better.”
Williams alone will not shoulder the blame for the loss after starter Luke Johnson lost the strike zone and the defense behind him failed to make plays in the inning prior.
Johnson walked Seiler and junior Justin Millsaps to lead off the sixth before getting junior catcher Riley Orr and sophomore Ty Elder to pop out. A third pop fly in a row would not go as swimmingly as sophomore Isaiah French’s flare landed in shallow right field for an RBI single.
Sophomore Landon Dockery kept the rally going with an RBI single through the left side and advanced to second on the throw home. French and Dockery both came in to score in wild pitches from Johnson and senior Riley Tipton.
“We worked the count and had good at-bats,” Sullivan said. “(Johnson) lost it in that inning a little bit and walked a couple of guys, and that kind of opened the door for us. We got tougher. We were cold at the beginning of the game, and that ticks me off because we have to be a tough team. We can’t show up when it’s raining or cold and have a bad game. We have to show up and be like mudders — the guys who come out and just bust your right in the mouth, even when the weather is bad.
“But I’m proud of the guys for playing baseball to the end.”
Senior left-hander Austin McGlamery gave the Rebels an opportunity to come back with 5 1/3 shutout innings in relief of Seiler, who surrendered five runs in the second. Two of the three hits McGlamery gave up came in the seventh, but Burks never allowed the Mountaineers (12-12, 3-9) to find any more success.
“(McGlamery) kept us off balance with his off-speed — his curveball and his changeup — and held us in check,” Bennett said. “We started getting to him there at the end, but they made some plays behind him. I think we got that 5-1 lead and got comfortable, and they made us pay Hats off to them. They stayed in it and didn’t give up.”
Heritage will attempt to get back on track when it travels to face Gibbs at 6 p.m. today while Maryville hosts District 4-AAA foe Bearden at the same time with a chance to clinch the No. 3 seed in the upcoming district tournament.
