The Maryville baseball team scored three runs in both the third and the fourth innings to roll to a 7-3 victory over Seymour.
The Rebels sent nine batters to the plate in the third. In the fourth, DJ Burks smoked a double to left field to stretch the Rebels lead to 7-2. Riley Orr and Isaiah French both led Maryville at the plate with two hits.
Brock Garner relieved Cade Batchelor in the fourth and protected the Rebel lead on the mound, holding the Eagles to two hits in the final four innings.
