Maryville entered the season unsure of the offensive production it would get after the graduations of its two best hitters, Justin Millsaps and Riley Orr.
Those concerns have dissipated with the Rebels scoring at least six runs in 11 of their first 13 games, the latest being a 11-0 run-rule victory over Oak Ridge on Friday at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
Maryville coach Adam Sullivan admits that the Rebels’ success at the plate has been a surprise to him, but for those standing in the box, not so much.
“We’re all so tight that we just count on each other and know that any of us can get in done whenever we go to the plate,” Maryville senior center fielder Landon Dockery told The Daily Times. “We’re all just building of one another right now and it’s just clicking.”
Maryville (11-2) scored in all four of its trips to the dish against Oak Ridge (8-4), and did so with a diversified approach that featured a dangerous mix of slugging and patience.
Junior designated hitter Sam Young pegged the Rebels to a 2-0 lead in the first with a two-run double to the wall in right-center and senior right fielder Will Heppner added a RBI single in the second.
Maryville scored four runs in the third on three hit by pitches, two hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly. It put another four spot up in the fourth after drawing two walks, getting a runner on via catcher’s interference, a hit and an error.
“I feel like we’re really dangerous,” Dockery said. “We have to be one of the fastest teams in Tennessee and maybe the fastest ever at Maryville, and when you add the power we have, too, everybody can steal a base here and there and hit a double or triple.”
The latest offensive outburst supported a quality effort from the pitching combination of sophomore Max Coleman, sophomore Garrett Knouff, junior Ryan Wade and sophomore Kaine Baber. The quartet threw 39 of their 64 combined pitches for strikes, limiting Oak Ridge to four hits without allowing a single base on balls.
“When we’ve gotten in trouble, we’ve given up freebies,” Sullivan said. “To my recollection, in our whole season so far, we’ve had two really bad innings — one at Seymour and one last night at Gibbs — and freebies were a part of them — hit by pitches, errors or walks. When we do that, we’re like any high school team: we’re not very good.
“Coach (Landon) Coleman has worked really hard with all our guys. We don’t have an Evan Porter who is going to go out there and dominate, but we have a lot of guys who are pounding the zone, and hitting is hard. When you compete in the zone with one or two pitches, you have a chance.”
The Rebels’ two low-scoring games both came against District 4-4A opponents — a 1-0 loss to Bearden on Monday and a 2-1 win over Hardin Valley on Wednesday — showcasing room for growth despite averaging 8.5 runs per game.
Still, Maryville looks the part of a potential contender in one of the state’s most difficult districts. It just has to keep swinging the bats like it has through the first three weeks of the season.
“The main thing is we’re gaining confidence,” Sullivan said. “I keep telling the guys two things: No. 1, our biggest opponent is always and will always be us, and No. 2, we have to be a team that just wants another chance to be the best they can do. You can’t be perfect, but just show up every day and say, ‘You know what, I want to be the best I can be today. What can I work on? How can I get better? How can I help my teammates get better?’ The guys have all done that, and it’s been a joy to see that.”
