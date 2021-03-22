Every coach hopes their team is playing their best baseball by the end of April.
Maryville coach Adam Sullivan believes it will become a reality, and an 11-1 defeat to Hardin Valley on Monday at Coulter Grove Intermediate School did nothing to dispel that confidence.
“This group is bought in,” Sullivan told The Daily Times. “I look at these guys and they want to get better. They want to be here and they want to compete at the end of the year. To me, if you want to get better, you’re going to get better.”
Through the first five games of the season, Maryville (2-3) has proven it still has plenty of room to grow. It won its first two games of the Gulf Coast Classic in Gulf Shores, Alabama before dropping the final two and then getting run-ruled by Hardin Valley.
Hardin Valley shortstop Archer Wong-Shasteen led off the first inning with a double and right fielder Brycen Denton followed with a single to set up a RBI groundout by catcher Ty Denton, but Maryville senior left-hander Austin McGlamery was able to limit the damage to one run.
The Rebels answered with a run of its own after junior catcher Riley Orr drilled a double to left-center that scored senior shortstop Josh Seiler, but those would be the only two hits Maryville would collect while the collective effort on the mound over the final four innings also trended downward.
McGlamery surrendered a two-run home run to Hardin Valley left fielder Jaylen Jones in the second inning and then gave up three consecutive hits —a triple to Wong-Shasteen followed by back-to-back RBI singles from Brycen Denton and Austin King — to peg Maryville to a 5-1 deficit.
Senior right-hander Alex McCutcheon entered out of the bullpen in the third and got Ethan Davidson-Browder to fly out to right before issuing three straight walks, all of which came in to score after Maryville turned to freshman right-hander Cade Batchelor.
The Hawks tacked on three runs in the fifth off junior right-hander Collin Stokes to enact the mercy rule.
“I thought their pitcher did a really good job, and I think that was the difference,” Sullivan said. “… They did a good job of hitting, but we need to throw more strikes and compete in the zone a little more. I think that will give us a better chance to be up in counts for us and not allow them to be so happy at the plate.”
Sullivan did point to some positives, notably a 1-for-1 outing from Seiler, who also drew a walk, and some solid defensive plays that showcased some range in both the infield and outfield. The Rebels will attempt to build off of that and snap a three-game losing streak when it faces district foe Lenoir City at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“They’re coachable and they’re young,” Sullivan said. “We just have to keep learning, and I think they want to learn. Right now, if I give them a couple of things that I think we really have to do better, I think they’ll diligently try to do better. It’s a bunch of great guys that I’ve enjoyed coaching, and we’re going to keep coaching them up because we know it matters the last week of April and the first of May.”
