KNOXVILLE — The Maryville baseball team fell to Hardin Valley on Saturday by a much smaller margin than in its first two matchups with the Hawks during the regular season.
That silver lining didn’t ease the disappointment for Maryville coach Adam Sullivan, who said he wanted to see more energy from the Rebels in their 5-1 loss at Hardin Valley in the second round of the District 4-AAA Tournament.
“It doesn’t make it any better, I wish it did,” Sullivan said. “Maybe makes it worse. … I just felt like our guys showed up today and weren’t completely in the game.”
The loss complicates the Rebels’ road to the region tournament, as they will now need three wins instead of one to get there. Maryville (23-10-1) will host William Blount at 6 p.m. Monday in an elimination game.
Hardin Valley swept Maryville by 10 runs in five innings twice during the regular season. This time, the Rebels used strong defense to prevent the Hawks from ever pulling the game completely out of reach.
But Maryville couldn’t string together enough at the plate to capitalize on that effort. Josh Seiler, who took the loss on the mound, accounted for two of the Rebels’ three hits. One of those Seiler hits was a home run.
“He was locked in at the plate, and I thought he pitched well enough early,” Sullivan said of Seiler. “But we’ve got to string together more good at-bats. That was the game today.”
Maryville got off to a good defensive start when Hardin Valley led off with a chopper in the dirt that bounced into the bare hand of catcher Riley Orr who, in fluid motion, threw out the batter advancing to first. But the Hawks rallied with two outs when Carson Hoffmeister blasted a 2 RBI double to centerfield that put them ahead 2-0.
The bottom of the second got off to an almost identical start when Orr fielded a bunt by the leadoff hitter and made a tough throw to first for the out. Hardin Valley bounced back at its next at-bat with another double — this one by Trent Tilley. Unlike the first inning, though, Maryville prevented the Hawks from taking advantage of it as Seiler struck out the next batter before Daniel Hughes made a catch on a fly ball to left field.
In the top of the third, Seiler made his presence felt at the plate as well when he hammered the ball over the centerfield fence for a solo home run, cutting Hardin Valley’s lead to 2-1.
“That let us know we can get back in this,” Sullivan said of Seiler’s homer. “It gave us a little bit of breath there to say, ‘Hey, we can play.’”
The Rebels didn’t allow the Hawks to answer in the bottom of that inning. Seiler got the first out by making a tough catch on a high popup in which he stumbled backwards while securing the ball in his glove. After Hardin Valley flew out to left field at its second at-bat, Seiler struck out the final batter to keep Maryville within striking distance.
It was only a matter of time, though, before Hardin Valley got back to work. The Hawks added another pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth when Tilley drove in one with a bunt, and a balk by the pitcher stretched the Hawks’ lead to 4-1.
Hardin Valley looked poised for a big inning in the bottom of the fifth when it led off with a single, at which point Cameron Gribble relieved Seiler on the mound. The Hawks scored on a ground ball at their next at-bat to pull ahead 5-1.
After Ty Denton drew a walk, Hardin Valley runners advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch with no outs.
The Rebels got out of the bind when Gribble struck out the next batter, and DJ Burks made a diving catch on a line drive to centerfield. It seemed to catch the Hawks by surprise, as they forgot to tag up at third before heading home, and Maryville casually threw them out for the double play.
Second baseman Justin Millsaps also made a clutch defensive play for Maryville that inning when he fielded a ground ball that took a bad hop by catching it with his barehand to limit the damage.
Orr tried to get the Rebels going in the top of the sixth by leading off with a walk, but a double play by the Hawks ended the inning, and Maryville didn’t get on base again.
“They're a good team — they beat us three times,” Sullivan said. “We’ve got a lot to prove on Monday.”
While the Rebels’ energy was too flat for Sullivan’s liking Saturday, they likely won’t struggle to find that fire against their cross-county rival.
“William Blount hates our guts — they’re going to come out and play hard,” Sullivan said. “There’s nothing they would like more than to end our season. It will be a hard game so, if we don’t show up with emotion, then we’ll be done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.