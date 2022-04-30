Eli Hames walked into a high pressure situation when he stepped up to bat Saturday afternoon, but it was his patience, not his swing that paid off for Maryville.
After having given up a one run lead in the top of the seventh, the Rebels were all knotted up with rival Alcoa in the bottom of the eighth with the bases loaded.
Hames faced a 1-1 count after the first two pitches, but all he had to do was watch on the next three, all of which were called balls to earn the walk and plate Isaiah French for a 6-5 walk-off victory at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
“I’m proud of (Hames),” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan told The Daily Times. “We were trying to work that guy at third base a little bit and Eli did a good job. We just needed a good at-bat there and the pressure was on. When you load the bases, the pressure is on. It’s a Saturday, it’s a good day to get a win.”
Maryville (20-8-1) looked like it had all but wrapped up a late season non-district win over its rival in the seventh inning, getting the Tornadoes (16-9) down to its last out quickly to start off the frame.
Riley Long reached second on a fielder’s choice for the second out, then Bryce Hayes grounded to Rebels’ shortstop Cade Batchelor in the following at-bat in what looked like a routine play that would end the game, but first baseman Sam Shepard wasn’t able to field Batchelor’s throw and Long took advantage of the error to score the tying run.
It was one of three fielding errors on the day for Maryville.
“The turf, I think, helped (Alcoa) a little bit,” Sullivan said. “We just had some tough luck on some things today. They scored a couple of runs there where they didn’t even get the ball out of the infield. It’s just tough luck, but we’ve got to make our own luck. There were some little things that we’ve got to do better.”
Long’s tying score on the error wasn’t the only time Alcoa pulled off a comeback in the game. Maryville opened up the first inning with three runs, scoring on back-to-back RBI singles from French and Daniel Hughes and a Batchelor walk with the bases loaded to go up 3-0.
The Tornadoes climbed back in it in the second, beginning with Joe McCord’s line-drive double into left field that late set up Hayes to ground out and allow McCord to plate their first run. Following two scoreless innings from both teams, Brennan Duggan scored Hayes on another RBI groundout and Maryville’s first error on Jonah Burchfield’s grounder to second tied the game at 3-3 when Andrew Henry reached home.
Maryville reclaimed the lead in the fifth as the Rebels turned to a small-ball approach against Alcoa pitcher Dalton Fiegle. Batchelor brought in the go-ahead run in Hughes on a bunt to Fiegle and after the Tornadoes answered back in the ensuring frame to even the score for the second time on a Colt Whaley sacrifice fly, French recorded his second RBI to put the Rebels back in the lead, 5-4.
Despite Maryville being able to scratch just enough runs across to stay in front, Dunn’s plan for the game worked to near perfection. He went into it planning to throw a young arm in freshman Mason Martin to give him some big-game experience, following by Fiegle and outside of a few key hits, the Alcoa pitching staff impressed their head coach.
“I’m really proud of the way they played,” Alcoa coach Steve Dunn said. “They battled against a really good team. That’s all you can ask. We put (Martin) in a tough spot and he handled it pretty well. I think they did everything we asked them to do. If we play at that level and do those things, we’re going to do really well. All in all, I think it was a good day for us.”
Maryville was able to get eight hits off of the Tornadoes’ pitchers, but none were bigger than French’s double into left field with one out in the eighth. It helped put two runners on for the Rebels and an intentional walk on Hughes helped them overcome Brody McMurray being thrown at home and keeping the bases loaded for Hames.
“We hammered a bunch of balls today,” Sullivan said. “I really feel like we hit the ball pretty well. At the end of the day, we got a win. We found a way to win a game. It could be like that in the district tournament where we’re scrapping, scrapping, scrapping and using everybody in our lineup and finding a way to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.