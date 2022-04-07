The Maryville baseball team was eager to get back on the diamond and face Anderson County after their Wednesday game against Heritage was ended prematurely due to inclement weather.
The Rebels took the opening inning to find their stride before they opened up the flood gates in the second, recording eight hits — including three triples — in an eight-run inning.
The offensive trend continued through the following innings as the Rebels kept adding to their lead. In the end, Maryville’s red-hot offense proved too much for Anderson County as they secure a comfortable 16-3 victory Thursday in five.
“Well, last night we started to kind of turn it on against Heritage a little bit and started hitting pretty well when that game was called short,” Maryville assistant coach Chris Hollander told the Daily Times. “The guys have really bought into making sure they are looking oppo and driving the ball.
“They’ve done a really good job with just buying into our process here. I feel like they’ve really bought into that top to bottom throughout our lineup. We’ve been really happy with the way they been competing.”
The first inning was relatively quiet with Maryville (10-5). The first two Rebels batters stuck out to Anderson County’s starting pitcher Mason Lively. The Mavericks (11-7) got out of the frame with relative ease.
The momentum shifted heading into the second.
Maryville’s Daniel Hughes led off the inning for the with a stand-up triple to left field. The next batter, Brady Powell, rode the momentum of Hughes’ triple and hit a grounder to get Hughes home and giving Maryville’s its first lead of the night.
The triples kept coming later on in the inning with Landon Dockery and Justin Millsaps each notched one to extend the lead to 5-0. The Rebels kept putting the ball in play, and the Mavericks continued to struggle to turn them into outs.
By the end of the second inning, the Rebels held a healthy 8-0 lead over Anderson County. The Mavs battled in the third and got a run across , but Maryville immediately canceled it out with five-run inning in the next half inning.
The Rebels held a 16-1 lead entering the fifth inning. While Anderson County rallied and pushed two runs across, Maryville shut it down with ease.
While a great offensive game for Maryville, starting pitcher Eli Hames held it down on the mound. The junior left-hander notched five strikeouts while only giving up one hit in three innings.
“He got to pitch a little on Monday against Hardin Valley and struggled a little bit.” Hollander said. “It was great to see him come back and really see him as a starter. He’s coming off an injury from last year and he’s really starting to put it together. We’re really looking forward to seeing how he does the rest of the season.”
The win was one of the most dominate victories that Maryville has seen this season. However, the Rebels know the season is far from over as they have a challenging few games on the horizon.
“We’re really looking forward to Dobyns-Bennett tomorrow.” Hollander said. “It’s a big game because we could match up with them in a sectional game. The guys are really looking forward to competing against them. It’s a quick turnaround every single day, but these guys will be ready to go.”
