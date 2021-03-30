The Maryville baseball team scored six runs over the final three innings, but it was not enough to overcome a slow start in a 8-6 loss to Knoxville West on Tuesday at West High School.
The Rebels (5-4) logged three hits through the first four frames before breaking through with RBI doubles from senior Josh Seiler and junior Justin Millsaps in the fifth. Junior Riley Orr added a sacrifice fly and Daniel Hughes hit a RBI groundout to cap a four-run frame, and then Millsaps hit a two-run single in the sixth, but Maryville went down in order after a leadoff walk in the seventh.
Senior Brock Garner surrendered seven runs (five earned) on eight hits over 3 2/3 innings to dig the Rebels their early hole. Junior Colin Stokes and sophomore Landon Dockery allowed one run on three hits over the final 2 1/3 innings to give Maryville an opportunity at a comeback.
The Rebels will attempt to get back on track when thy travel to Karns for a 6 p.m. first pitch Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.