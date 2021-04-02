On one of the coldest days of the season, Maryville’s bats showed signs of heating up.
The Rebels recorded nine hits — at the time, the third-most they have produced this season — in a 10-0 victory over Knoxville Halls to kick off a doubleheader Friday at Oak Ridge High School and added 10 more against Cookeville, even though it was not enough to outpace the Cavaliers in a 9-6 loss.
“We’re taking baby steps (with our offense),” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan told The Daily Times. “We’re figuring out better at-bats, but we still have a ways to go in our mechanics. We’re jumping at the ball a little bit, so we just have to settle in.
“When you watch a big-league team play, you don’t see guys jumping at the ball; you see guys who are under control with their feet and violent with their swings. We’re violent with our feet right now, and that’s hurting us some. If our guys can settle in a little bit with these at-bats and feel a little more comfortable, then we’ll hit better, but we’re just trying to learn.”
Maryville (7-5) started slow with four of its first five batters being retired, but a one-out walk by sophomore Isaiah French in the second inning triggered a stretch of four consecutive batters to reach base safely, all of whom came across to score.
Sophomore Cade Batchelor reached on a fielder’s choice in the third and stole second, advanced to third on a single by sophomore Landon Dockery and then scored on a wild pitch to give Maryville a 5-0 lead, which grew on back-to-back RBI singles by juniors Justin Millsaps and Riley Orr. The Rebels added a run in the fifth on a RBI groundout by senior shortstop Josh Seiler and two more in the seventh on a RBI double by Millsaps and a sacrifice fly by Orr.
The offensive outburst provided more than enough run support for Dockery, who allowed two hits and two walks over six shutout innings while striking out four.
“I thought he did a really good job,” Sullivan said. “He started off a little slow in that first inning, but he got it together and competed. He’s done really well for us, and I’m proud of him.”
Junior Brady Powell could not replicate Dockery’s success in the second game, allowing seven runs (five earned) on five hits and a walk in an inning-plus of work. The defense behind him did not do him favors, committing three errors in the first inning, two of which came in the second and third at-bats of the game.
“(Powell) just didn’t throw strikes,” Sullivan said. “That is a good team, and they did a good job of taking what they were given, and they were hitting some balls hard. You have to be able to have two pitches ready to go to start a game against a good-hitting team, and he wasn’t in the zone and met his fate, but we also had four errors (in the game) and you can’t play baseball that way.
“That’s not baseball that’s going to win you many games.”
The Rebels nearly backed their teammate up, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first and then three more in the second after Cookeville added a run to its lead, but Maryville was only able to log one hit in each of the final three innings before the game was called due to time constraints.
“That was good to see, but I want to play defense and take care of business and then score those runs because then we win that game,” Sullivan said. “We just have to battle and have to learn.”
