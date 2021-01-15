Friday night’s District 4-AAA basketball matchup against Lenoir City marked Maryville’s third game in four days, and the Rebels weren’t complaining.
“We’re just happy to be playing,” Maryville boys coach Mark Eldridge said. “We’re going to play as many as we can play. It was nice getting back out on the floor.”
Maryville swept Lenoir City at home with a pair of decisive victories. The boys cruised past the Panthers, 77-56, while the Maryville girls won 69-23.
The Rebels return to action Saturday when they host Sequoyah. It will be their final opportunity to fine tune their game before taking on Bearden on Tuesday.
“I just thought we were good as a team tonight,” Eldridge said. “We wanted to play with energy and prepare for the big game on Tuesday. ... We’re progressing in the right direction.”
For the boys, Maryville (12-5, 6-1) and Lenoir City (8-6, 2-5) exchanged leads seven times in the opening four minutes. Nick Johnson made a layup with 3:58 left in that frame that put the Rebels ahead 11-10 and kicked off an 11-0 run. They never trailed again.
Maryville hit five of its 10 3-pointers in the first quarter to enter the second ahead 20-12.
“We just wanted to see continued ball movement — continued sharing and playing hard and execution,” Eldridge said. “I thought we did that for the most part tonight.”
The Rebels continued cruising in the second quarter, outscoring the Panthers 24-14 for a 44-26 halftime lead. Lenoir City never got back within single digits of closing the gap despite making 11 3-pointers.
Terrence Dorsey led Maryville with 25 points, including five 3-pointers, while Jack Brown contributed 21 points for the Rebels.
The Rebels entered the matchup one night removed from falling to their cross-county rival, Alcoa. The Tornadoes scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter and used another 8-0 spurt in the fourth en route to a 62-51 win — their first over Maryville in three years.
The setback snapped Maryville’s seven-game winning streak, but Eldridge isn’t putting much stock into the loss’ significance.
“A lot of people put too much into one big win or one loss,” Eldridge said. “We’re doing all the things we’re supposed to do to be a good team. That doesn’t mean we’re going to win every game, but we are continuing to become a better team.”
Maryville girls 69, Lenoir City 23:The Lady Rebels wasted no time cruising past Lenoir City for their fifth straight win.
“I thought we came out early and we were intense,” Maryville coach Scott West said. “I liked the way we started, and I really liked the way my young girls finished.”
Maryville (13-4, 5-2) held Lenoir City (3-10, 0-7) scoreless for the opening six and a half minutes, during which the Lady Rebels jumped out to a 22-0 lead.
Lenoir City finally ended the drought with less than a minute-and-a-half left in the first quarter, but Maryville’s Cadha Kirkland responded on the Lady Rebels’ ensuing possession with a 3-pointer to keep momentum soundly in Maryville’s favor.
The Lady Rebels entered the second quarter ahead 27-2 and expanded that lead to 43-9 at halftime.
Denae Fritz led Maryville in scoring with 17 points while Aaliyah Vananda (14 points) and Tatianna Cvitkovic (11) joined her in double figures for the Lady Rebels.
Like the Maryville boys, the Lady Rebels were eager to reset after their 57-52 victory over Alcoa on Thursday. Maryville won the game, but that required erasing an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
West said he hopes to see the same intensity the Lady Rebels showed against Lenoir City against Sequoyah.
“I wanted to see that we came out and weren’t flat because we were yesterday against Alcoa — it took us three quarters to get going against a good team,” West said. “We expect (Sequoyah) to come out and be physical. They’re not going to lay down and die. We’ve just got to go out and get after it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.