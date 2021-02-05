LENOIR CITY — The Maryville boys basketball team had already locked up the No. 2 seed entering Friday night’s District 4-AAA matchup at Lenoir City.
So Maryville coach Mark Eldridge had a simple message for his players.
“This game doesn’t mean anything,” Eldridge said. “Just go have fun.”
The Rebels certainly managed to do that in the second half as they pulled away for a 74-55 victory over Lenoir City for their fourth straight win.
Maryville (17-6, 10-2 District 4-AAA) entered halftime with a 1-point lead before outscoring the Panthers (9-12, 3-10) by nine in the third quarter to take control.
Jack Brown led the Rebel scoring with 23 points while Terrence Dorsey (13) and Robbie Eldridge (11) joined him in double figures. Mark Eldridge also credited Charlie Rice (9) with handling the ball well and putting the Rebels in great positions late in the game.
The first half was evenly matched. Maryville and Lenoir City entered the second quarter tied at 16 after Robbie Eldridge rounded out the scoring for that frame with a 3-pointer for the Rebels.
“We allowed them to get in the paint too much,” Mark Eldridge said. “We knew they’d come out ready to go, and I thought they were really efficient in the first half and put us in some tough situations.”
Lenoir City pulled ahead 26-20 halfway through the second quarter before Maryville got a spark from a Nick Johnson 3-pointer. Dorsey matched that on the Rebels’ next possession with a 3-point play to tie the score again at 26.
Brown gave Maryville a 31-29 edge — its first lead of the quarter — with 1:20 left when he converted on a 3-point play, and the Rebels entered halftime ahead 34-33.
“Good teams battle through the first half and good teams make adjustments at halftime, and that’s kind of what happened,” Mark Eldridge said. “We’ve always been a good third quarter team.”
Maryville found its stride in the third quarter when Dorsey hit a 3-pointer to kick off a 14-1 run that put the Rebels ahead 48-36 with four and a half minutes left in the frame. Lenoir City answered with a pair of 3-point plays, but the Panthers couldn’t get stops on the other end of the court to sustain any momentum.
The Rebels entered the fourth quarter ahead 54-44 before a Brown 3-point play and Robbie Eldridge 3 stretched their advantage to 60-45 in the opening two minutes. Lenoir City never got within single digits of closing the gap again.
“I just thought we played really good basketball in the second half,” Mark Eldridge said.
“I’m happy to get the win and ready to move on.”
“It was an uncharacteristically bad shooting night for us,” West said. “Hopefully we got that out of our system and we can shake it off and be better Tuesday.”
Maryville will host Farragut (14-4, 7-4) on Tuesday in another district game. The Lady Rebels downed the Admirals, 65-49, in their first matchup on Jan. 12.
Against Lenoir City, Maryville jumped out to a 14-2 lead entering the second quarter and stayed in control from there en route to its fifth straight win.
The Lady Rebels rounded out the first-half scoring with nine unanswered points — with Denae Fritz capping the run with a steal she took in for an easy layup — to stretch the advantage to 35-7 entering the third quarter.
Fritz led Maryville in scoring with 19 points while Aaliyah Vananda (12 points) and Jada Edwards (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Lady Rebels.
To be successful against Farragut, West said the Lady Rebels just need to be themselves.
“Just be us — we don’t have to do anything different,” West said. “Farragut is a good basketball team — very talented — so we know they’re going to be ready to play.”
