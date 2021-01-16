It has been an eventful week for the Maryville basketball teams.
On Saturday, the Maryville girls and boys hosted Sequoyah for their fourth game in five days. The Lady Rebels kicked off the night with a 73-23 rout over the Chiefs before the Maryville boys pulled out a 57-50 win.
Now, Maryville has its sights set on Tuesday’s District 4-AAA matchup at Bearden — the top team in the district for both the girls and boys.
“We’re excited to play Bearden,” Maryville boys coach Mark Eldridge said. “I think we’ve put ourselves in a position to be good enough to go there and compete.”
Against Sequoyah (7-5), the Rebels (13-5) couldn’t string together enough points to take control of the game in the first half. A Terrence Dorsey 3-pointer from the corner gave the Rebels their largest lead yet at 19-11 with five minutes left in the half. But an 8-2 run by the Chiefs sliced that advantage to 21-19 with 1:20 remaining to break.
Jack Brown rounded out the first-half scoring with a putback in the final minute to stretch Maryville’s lead to 23-19 at halftime. Eldridge attributed the Rebels’ slow start to the fact they had only faced a zone like Sequoyah’s once this season prior to Saturday.
“We struggled in the first half — we adjusted and put Terrence and Josh (Seiler) in the middle, and we became much more effective,” Eldridge said. “Finally, we made some shots, and we attacked better in the second half.”
The Rebels cushioned their lead to 40-30 entering the fourth, with Josh Seiler accounting for eight of their 17 third-quarter points. Maryville opened the final frame scoring another five straight for a 15-point advantage.
The Chiefs certainly didn’t fold. They responded with an 11-0 run starting with a Caleb Sloan 3 from the corner. Sequoyah hit a trio of 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 47-41 with 3:32 left.
“That’s what they do — they make shots,” Eldridge said. “With a team as well-coached as they are, they’re going to make some runs.”
It was as close as the Chiefs would get to closing the gap. Dorsey ended Maryville’s scoring drought with a jumper followed by a Seiler putback to stretch the Rebels’ lead back to double figures, and they stayed comfortably ahead from there.
Jackson Kuberka scored a game-high 21 points for the Chiefs. Dorsey led Maryville in scoring with 19 points while Seiler contributed 15 for the Rebels.
Seiler is especially looking forward to playing Bearden after he spent their first matchup in quarantine. The Bulldogs defeated Maryville, 68-47, on Dec. 8.
“I think these past few games have been really good for us just getting back into our groove and getting ready for Tuesday,” Seiler said. “We’re definitely ready to play.
Maryville girls 73, Sequoyah 23: As soon as the Lady Rebels entered the locker room after their 50-point win over the Chiefs, Maryville coach Scott West said they had already shifted their focus to Tuesday.
“We started talking about Bearden immediately,” West said. “Bearden has been on their minds for a while.”
The Lady Rebels (14-4) are hungry to avenge their 70-64 loss to the Bulldogs last month. But on Saturday, they didn’t let that anticipation distract them from finishing business against Sequoyah (5-6).
Maryville put the game out of Sequoyah’s reach in the second quarter, which the Lady Rebels entered ahead 15-8. They outscored the Chiefs 30-6 that frame — with Denae Fritz accounting for 12 of those Maryville points — to pull ahead 45-14 at halftime.
The Lady Rebels didn’t take their foot off the gas in the third quarter. Tatianna Cvitkovic opened the half with a steal before feeding Gracie Midkiff under the basket, and Midkiff added to Maryville’s lead 15 seconds into the frame.
Sequoyah responded with three points from the foul line, at which point Maryville answered with 12 unanswered points of its own. Christina Anderson rounded out the third-quarter scoring for Maryville with a steal she took in for a layup, putting the Lady Rebels ahead 64-18.
A sophomore, Navy Gentry shined for Maryville in the fourth quarter, scoring six of her 12 points that frame for her first double-digit performance. Fritz (22 points), Midkiff (15) and Aaliyah Vananda (10) joined Gentry in double figures for the Lady Rebels while Abbey Borden posted a team-high 11 points for Sequoyah.
Fritz said Maryville is definitely ready for a few days off after an action-packed week. She also knows stretches like this are important in preparing for the postseason.
“Our goal is to make a state tournament run,” Fritz said. “So when state comes, it’s just like that — three games in four days — and you have to find something in you to keep going.”
