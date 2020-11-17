Both the Maryville boys and girls basketball teams began their quests to get back to the Class AAA state tournament with a victory over Stone Memorial on Tuesday.
The Lady Rebels knocked off the Lady Panthers — a state qualifier from a year ago — 72-67 while the Rebels earned a 75-64 win.
The Lady Rebels' Big 3 of Aaliyah Vananda (26 points), Gracie Midkiff (23) and Iowa State signee Denae Fritz (14) picked up where they left off last season and combined for 63 points. Maryville drained 12 3-pointers against Stone Memorial.
The Rebels' two returning starters, Jack Brown (25) and Josh Seiler (21), combined for 46 points. Terrance Dorsey added 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.