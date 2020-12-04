Maryville and William Blount opened with shooting as cold as the weather, but the Rebels got a brief spark from Terrence Dorsey Jr. to carry them to a 47-34 win over the Governors on Friday in Boring Gymnasium at WB.
Maryville (4-3, 1-0 District 4-AAA) shot 30% from beyond the arc but William Blount (3-4, 0-1) fared worse with an 11% rate, hitting two of 19 3-point attempts.
After an emphatic dunk by Jack Brown gave Maryville a 15-9 lead after one quarter, neither team scored for nearly four minutes to open the second. Dorsey then exploded for 11 of his game-high 20 points behind three treys and a buzzer-beating drive inside for a 28-15 Maryville halftime lead.
“I was forcing shots but then I started letting the shots come to me,” Dorsey said. “I started hitting, we started playing good, then everybody started hitting and the game just got carried away.”
The Governors were held to single digits in each of the first three quarters, with seven turnovers added to the cold shooting.
William Blount coach Kevin Windle said that the Governors played poorly, with poor ball movement leading to the weak shooting percentages.
“It has nothing to do with what (Maryville) did, it has everything to do with us,” Windle said.
“We didn’t share the basketball. When you only have five assists in a game when you are averaging almost three times that means guys played for themselves tonight, and not for the team.”
Maryville was missing its leading scorer Josh Seilor. Brown finished with 14 points including two treys while adding five rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Dorsey led the Rebels with seven rebounds.
Jake England topped the Governors scoring with nine points.
William Blount travels to Hardin Valley on Tuesday while Maryville hosts Bearden in a key early-season district matchup.
MARYVILLE 67, LADY GOVernorS 24:Due to both injury and COVID-19 protocol, only seven Lady Governors dressed out, while Maryville finished with 10 players in the scoring column. With the Lady Rebels trio of Denae Fritz, Gracie Midkiff and Aaliyah Vananda all finishing in double figures and WB without three starters, Maryville raced to a 67-24 victory.
Maryville (6-0, 1-0 District 4-AAA) limited William Blount (3-5, 0-1) to single digits in each quarter.
“Maryville is just at a different level, especially when you talk about us playing kids tonight that just over a week ago had played their first varsity minutes ever,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg said. “Playing a team that returns a lot of kids from a state tournament team last year, and playing them short-handed, is just not a good recipe.”
Midkiff led all scorers with 15 points. Vananda followed with 13 and Fritz 12 points.
The offensive output for Vananda was icing atop the cake of her defensive work dogging leading scorer McKenna Myers, who finished well below her average with 10 points. Vananda forced Myers into taking several long 3-point attempts and shoveling passes off to teammates that could not convert, with no other Lady Gov topping five points.
“Vananda has always been a good defender but sometimes she might take a few possessions off,” Maryville coach Scott West said, “but tonight I thought she was pretty locked in and did her job.”
Maryville had five different scorers while William Blount committed seven turnovers to give the Lady Rebels a 26-8 lead after one quarter, stretched to 42-13 at the half. With a 60-21 lead entering the final minutes, Maryville’s second unit held William Blount to just three points in the fourth quarter for the 67-24 final count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.