LENOIR CITY — Maryville doesn’t just improve from match to match, it improves from set to set.
The No. 1-seeded Lady Rebels showed their ability to adapt quickly and conquer during their District 4-AAA tournament semifinal match Wednesday against No. 2 Farragut. They allowed less points each set to sweep the Lady Admirals, 25-21, 25-16, 25-12, at Lenoir City High School, earning the opportunity to win their third consecutive district title as well as reserve a spot in the region tournament.
“We talk about that,” Maryville coach Chris Hames told The Daily Times. “We look at like matchups on that side and I think we really served a lot more aggressively. We’re a really good serving team so if we can get them out of system, it’s much easier for us to score points because we have really good hitters in multiple positions.”
For senior Maggie Sanderson, who had eight kills against Farragut, her team’s set-by-set progress is indicative of its chemistry and communication.
“It definitely shows that one error doesn’t affect us,” Sanderson said. “We come together and are like, ‘You’re fine, move on to the next one and we can all move on to the next one.’ We don’t get mad at each other that easily, which is a really big benefit amongst all the other people in our district.”
The Lady Rebels (25-8) played the Lady Admirals (18-8) close in the first set before morphing a 10-9 lead into a 20-15 advantage. Farragut battled back to 22-20 before Maryville won three of the next four points, clinching the set.
“We started a little bit sloppy in the beginning,” Hames said. “We still won, but for me, (I thought) let’s clean it up, and I think we were really clean in the last set and we controlled from the beginning. Kind of glad, and obviously that will help us going into the (championship match).”
Maryville started stronger in the next set, going out to a 12-4 lead. By the time Farragut reached 10 points, the Lady Rebels had already scored 18, and they held on to their advantage for the second-set win.
The third set showed how far the Lady Rebels came in just one match. After winning two of the first four points, Maryville cruised, taking a 10-point, 20-10 advantage before winning five of the last seven points and punching its ticket to the finals.
“We definitely served very well and started working as a team,” Sanderson said. “We all know that right now there’s a lot of pressure to get all the way to where we can go, so we just came together and really did really well.
“It was a lot of talking. My setter has been my setter for almost two years now, so we’ve learned to be able to be compatible with each other. It’s definitely been a learning experience, but being able to talk to her and the libero who gives me great out of system sets has really helped.”
Maryville will face the winner of Farragut and Hardin Valley in the championship at 7 p.m. today at Lenoir City.
One thing the Lady Rebels have going for them: they’ve played their share of big-time matches, as they won both the district and region titles and advanced to the state tournament last season.
“I almost have the exact same team as last year,” Hames said. “We’ve got everyone back. This season we’ve had a really hard schedule. We went to some really good tournaments. So I think we’ve played in the big games against big teams.
“For us, it’s just really getting out of district because our district is probably one of the strongest. That was really our goal and obviously we get to move on whether we win or lose tomorrow. I think we’re well prepared and we don’t play nervous.”
