The Maryville volleyball team had no intention of getting on a bus for a sectional Thursday.
Less than a week after dominating in the District 4-AAA semifinals and gritted through the championship, the Lady Rebels flipped the script in Tuesday’s Region 2-AA tournament.
Maryville was a bit flat in a sweep of Knoxville West in the semifinals but left no doubt in a 25-16, 25-14, 25-15 victory over Heritage to win its third straight region title at Maryville High School.
“I think the girls felt like they should win that game (against West) easy, but they were really motivated (versus Heritage),” Maryville coach Chris Hames told The Daily Times. “It’s a big advantage for us not to have to drive north, and the girls played really good (to make sure we didn’t have to do that).
“We’ve just had (Heritage’s) number all year. The hope is if we meet them at state we can get them one more time.”
The Lady Rebels (30-13) trailed once against the Lady Mountaineers (25-9) — a 1-0 deficit in the third set.
Maryville scored the first four points of the first set and led by as much as nine. It built a 9-1 advantage in the second and did not allow that lead to fall below six.
The Lady Rebels responded to their only deficit with two straight points and wasted little time building another sizeable lead.
“As a coach, I’m baffled,” Heritage coach Jason Keeble said. “The first match we played them this year, it was 25-23, 25-23, 25-21. Of course Maryville has gotten better, but we’ve gotten better. At times, it feels like I’m going into a gun fight with a bunch of knives.
“It’s a mindset. Our ball control, if we can pass it anywhere within the 10-foot line, we’re having to take big swings that are 8, 12 feet off the net, and their back line is as good as their front, so they’re saying, ‘Thank you,’ and then they’re in system.
“Ultimately, though, we did what we had to do.”
Maryville surrendered the first seven points of its semifinal versus Knoxville West but did not have much trouble after that en route to a 25-21, 25-13, 25-17 sweep.
“We were better than that team, we just played really flat to start,” Hames said. “We had two bad practices leading up to tonight, but we’re really good with our composure, so even in that situation, the girls didn’t panic because they know they’re going to right the ship.”
Heritage edged out Oak Ridge, 23-25, 27-25, 26-24, 25-19, but had a much more stressful path to its Class AAA sectional berth.
The Lady Mountaineers led their first set against Oak Ridge, 23-17, before giving up eight straight points to fall into an early hole.
Senior setter Aubrey Pierce pulled Heritage even with a well-placed tap at the net on the Lady Mountaineers third set-point opportunity of the second, and then Heritage mounted its own rally in the third.
The Lady Wildcats held a 21-17 advantage, but the Lady Mountaineers rattled off seven points in a row. Senior outside hitter Brooklynne Carter dashed a small Oak Ridge rally and claimed the set with a block.
Heritage fell behind in the early stages of the fourth, but once it grabbed a 12-11 lead, it never trailed again to set up a fifth meeting with Maryville.
“I’ve told them all along that to get to Murfreesboro, it’s not easy,” Keeble said. “You have to be mentally tough and ready to go for the five-setter or four-setter in a grind-out game. Oak Ridge came to play, but as ready as they were, we had resilience and dug down.”
Heritage failed to win a set in its pursuit of its first region championship since 2018, but a runner-up plaque will be the furthest thing from its mind if it is able to reach the state tournament. The Lady Mountaineers can punch their ticket with a victory over West Ridge on Thursday in Blountville.
Maryville followed up its region championship wins the past two years with sectional victories. The Lady Rebels will attempt to make it three straight state tournament berths when they host Morristown West on Thursday.
“It’s a big advantage (to have kids who have won a sectional before),” Hames said. “There’s going to be a lot of pressure on the team coming in, and I think we’ll be ready from the first point.”
