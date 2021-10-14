KNOXVILLE — Maryville coach Steve Feather was irked about one particular thing as his team left the pitch Thursday at Bearden High School.
“I’m upset about that first half,” Feather told The Daily Times. “I don’t think that we challenged very well in the first half, and I told the girls that I was more upset about the first half after the game than I was at halftime because I was, for the most part, pretty proud of their effort in the second half where we were challenging much better for 50-50 balls.”
No. 1 Bearden shut out No. 3 Maryville, 4-0, in Thursday’s District 4-AAA tournament championship match as the Lady Rebels spent far too much time on the defensive and not the offensive, allowing opposing players to consistently get near their goal.
Though Maryville (12-6-2) performed better in the second half, it still couldn’t get on the scoreboard, nor adequately stop Bearden’s attack.
“It was more of a back and forth game (in the second half),” Feather said. “But credit Bearden, they were on their game.”
Bearden led 2-0 at halftime, but in a sense, Maryville was lucky it wasn’t down by a larger deficit, as multiple Lady Bulldog shots just barely missed the mark.
Around two minutes into the match, the Lady Bulldogs had a prime scoring opportunity with Maryville goalkeeper Kate Winkler out of position, but the shot missed high over the goal.
Though Winkler made several saves early, Bearden scored on a shot into the corner of the net just under 13 minutes in.
Two Bearden shots hit the crossbar later in the half, but the Bulldogs finally pushed their second goal across on a header with 53 seconds left before half.
“Obviously (Bearden) hit the post a couple of times and they had some bad luck go their way as well with some of those shots,” Feather said.
The Lady Bulldogs missed several more shots in the second half, and Winkler made multiple leaping saves, but the Lady Rebels couldn’t capitalize with goals despite showing the improvement Feather hoped to see.
“I was proud of the way that we challenged in the second half,” Feather said. “I thought that we looked a lot better. We didn’t play much soccer in the first half. We didn’t play much soccer in the second half, but there was a little bit more.”
Bearden’s third score came midway into the half when the ball bounced off a Maryville player’s head into her own goal.
Junior Kayla Barr raced the ball down the field and got off a shot in the match’s final minutes, but it fell wide. The Lady Bulldogs scored their final goal just moments later.
With the loss, the Lady Rebels turn their attention to the Region 2-AAA tournament. They will play their first match of the tournament on Tuesday, and Feather hopes his team shows more focus than he saw in Thursday’s district championship.
“I think if we look back at this game,” Feather said, “and we are super focused in the last five minutes of the first half and super focused in the last five minutes of the last second half — we always talk about protecting those five and making sure we don’t get anything behind and we’re really defending our box — I think it’s a 2-0 game.”
Barr, Maryville’s star player, didn’t start Thursday’s match, instead entering later in the first half.
Though Barr still played considerable minutes for the Lady Rebels, Feather confirmed it was an injury-related decision.
“We’re just trying to get her healthy for Tuesday,” Feather said. “Granted when she was in there, she looked more at her speed than she has in the last couple of games. I probably played her a little bit more than I should have, but the game that we need her to be healthy for is Tuesday (in the region tournament) and we were advised that rest was key for her.
“That doesn’t mean we weren’t coming out trying to win the game tonight. I put her in at the end. It’s one of those things where I know she was probably a little bit upset with us, but we need to have our eye on Tuesday’s game as well and see her go 80 minutes. She needs to be out there. I know she’s itching to get out there.”
