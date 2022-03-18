Hayden Stringer celebrated a bit prematurely.
His score with less than five minutes left in the first half against Cookeville appeared to push Maryville’s lead to 3-0, but an offsides call on the Rebels wiped the score off the board.
Three minutes later, Seth Meade made up for it by slipping a ball past Cavaliers goalkeeper Ethan Sawyer with two minutes, 30 seconds left in a dominating first 40 minutes for Maryville, and the Rebels didn’t let up in the second half, scoring five more goals to blank Cookeville, 8-0, at John Sevier Elementary School on Friday.
“We had to adjust a little bit,” Maryville coach Nick Bradford told The Daily Times. “We had to find some space under us and there was a bit of a gap in a front line and our midfield and that allowed us to have higher pressure and we were able to capitalize.”
Despite having a goal taken away, Stringer had a plenty of other opportunities to celebrate. The junior led the offensive onslaught with two goals in the second half, connecting at the 25 minute, 14 second mark and again with just under 11 minutes to go to put the exclamation point on the win.
“We’ve got a good midfield,” Stringer said. “Chris (Moats), me and (Thomas Tisdale), we worked around the midfield and had a good triangle going. Our offense, we’re strong. We’ve got Seth (Meade) up top, our defense is solid.”
The Rebels (2-0) controlled the ball much of the first half, out-shooting Cookeville 7-2 in the period and keeping the ball on their side of the field. Ulises Quinones had the first goal with 11 minutes, 11 seconds to go in the first, then Thomas Tisdale followed it up with another score before his brother sent Maryville into the half up 3-0.
Bradford went into the contest confident Maryville could keep pace with the Cavaliers (1-1), but his team exceeded those expectations.
“That 3-0 first half, I didn’t anticipate that,” Bradford said. “I knew that if we finished, we had a chance to win the game, but Cookeville is a strong program and has great tradition, so I thought it would be a dogfight and we were ready for it. Our energy helped us clean things up overtime and put the ball in the net.”
Bradford’s halftime message was to take the wind out of the sails for Cookeville early in the second half, and the Rebels obliged. Liam Meade scored just 32 seconds in and Satuski Endoh tallied his first goal just over a minute after that.
“We hype each other up in the locker room, we get going,” Stringer said. “We come out and score (a) goal, we’re hyped and we demote the other team and we just get going, we get after it.”
After beating Sevier County 3-0 in their season opener Thursday, the Rebels have now outscored opponents 11-0 just two games in, a welcoming early sign for Bradford and one that he saw during their preseason slate.
“We had a strong preseason,” Braford said. “I think that dictated the team’s vision for the future, but we’re just trying to keep them grounded. The whole idea here is making sure that you are the best team on that night. You’re not playing anybody else but that team on that night.
“If they have that mentality, I think we have a good shot at making some memories this year.”
