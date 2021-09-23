Maryville coach Steve Feather and Heritage coach Andy Byrd were in two different frames of mind at the end of their match on Thursday.
It was Feather’s Lady Rebels who won the District 4-AAA match, 5-0 at John Sevier Elementary, but he was left less than satisfied with their performance in some areas of the match, while Byrd saw the Lady Mountaineers close in on the gap between them and their county rival.
“I don’t think we did a very good job of taking what (Heritage) gave us,” Feather told The Daily Times. “After a while, they were sinking in their shape a little bit and we were trying to force it through their shape and find space that just wasn’t there. It was hard to make adjustments because we had Senior Night, so we weren’t able to talk about that as much at halftime. But credit Heritage.
“I thought they did a good job of keeping numbers behind the ball and they had some backs that were up to the task. Instead of working intelligently through the game, we just kind of tried to force the game. We forced a lot.”
Byrd was mindful of the final score, but saw something from his team he hadn’t seen it do against Maryville (9-3-2, 2-0-1 District 4-3A) in some time; for him, it was further indication of how far his program has come in going up against one of the best teams in the area.
“We didn’t play bad,” Byrd said. “(Maryville has) a really good kid and (Barr) got three goals. She was just in the right place at the right time and poked those in. She was an impact player and hats off to Maryville and what they did tonight. We’re closing the gap. We continued to close the gap tonight. We had bits of defensive breakdown, but that was the most attack that we have ever put together against a Maryville team and for us to get out of here 5-0, is something we’re pleased with.
“(Maryville) scored two quality goals against us and the other three were put backs and little touches that weren’t real productive.”
For the Lady Rebels, Kayla Barr notched three of their five goals, including two in the first half in her first match back following a five-match absence.
“We’re glad to have Kayla back,” Feather said. “It’s great to have her back. We didn’t do a good job finding her feet tonight. We tried to give to her when she had her back turned, or when she was constantly under pressure. We didn’t give her enough space to work with but she still found a way to get on the board.”
Maryville outshot Heritage (4-5-0, 0-2 District 4-3A), 20-6, and also led in corner kicks, 5-2.
Outside of Barr, the Lady Rebels received scores from two other players in sophomore Taylor Hoag, who extended their lead to 3-0 with just over three minutes left in the first half, and senior Megan Carroll, who’s goal less than four minutes into the second half made it a 4-0 match.
On a night honoring the seniors, Carroll’s goal was even more special to her head coach.
“We’re super thankful for our seniors and all of the efforts that they’ve given to our program,” Feather said. “Like all of the last few years, this is a special class with a bunch of seniors who have back-boned our team. We’re super proud of everything they’ve done. (Carroll) is a student of the game but more importantly she’s just a competitor and most of her goals are going to be because she wills her way through it.”
Byrd also felt his team continued to will its way to the final whistle despite the deficit.
Depth played a factor in that, as Byrd was able to turn to the Lady Mountaineers bench to give fresh players some valuable minutes that they in turn made the most of.
“We just kept playing,” Byrd said. “Some of the individual players might have got a little frustrated out there, but at the same time, we subbed some kids in off the bench and that’s something we’ve not had in the past, where you can look down the line at your bench and it’s pleasurable to see. Like I said, we’re closing the gap, we played well against them.”
