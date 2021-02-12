Alcoa sophomore guard Tai Cates dribbled toward midcourt and analyzed the defense, looking for a way to extend the Tornadoes’ newfound lead.
Maryville senior guard Jack Brown stood feet away from him as precious seconds ticked away in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and focused on preventing the Tornadoes from extending their run any further.
“We just had to keep our composure and not get too in the moment and not get down,” Brown told The Daily Times. “We just had to have confidence that we were going to get a stop and work together.”
Maryville’s poise was on full display in its regular-season finale, holding Alcoa without a point over the final three minutes, nine seconds en route to a 63-61 victory Friday at Maryville High School’s Jim Campbell Gymnasium.
Cates converted a traditional 3-point play to to cap a 14-4 run and give the Tornadoes a 61-60 lead — their first since a 20-18 advantage with 6:50 remaining in the second quarter — but Alcoa opted to slow the pace starting with its ensuing possession.
Maryville (18-7) buckled down and got two straight stops before Brown posted up Alcoa sophomore guard Jordan Harris and scored to put the Rebels back on top. Junior point guard Charlie Rice split a pair of free throws with 30 seconds left on the ensuing possession to extend the advantage to 63-61.
Maryville senior guard Josh Seiler delivered a two-handed volleyball block on an attempted Cates layup with 20 seconds remaining, and then Cates, who scored a team-high 15 points, fired a 3 with Brown contesting on the other end of the court, but it clanged off the rim in what amounted to the Tornadoes’ (13-10) last opportunity to secure a sweep of their rival.
Seiler did miss the front end of a one-and-one after Cates’ miss, but all Alcoa had time for was a half-court prayer from senior forward Brayden Anderson that went unanswered at the buzzer.
“I trust Cates whole-heartedly when the ball is in his hands,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “I want to play through him late, and you’ve got to give him the freedom — really all of our kids — to make what they think is the right play in the moment.
“Live or die with it, it’s their decision. It’s their game and you give them ownership of it. That’s where we’re at with it.”
Brown tallied a game-high 17 points while junior guard Terrence Dorsey and Seiler added 12 and 10. Alcoa seniors Brayden Anderson (14 points), Isiah Cox (14) and Ronald Jackson (11) joined Cates in double figures.
Both Alcoa and Maryville will now turn their attention to the postseason next week.
“Having lost our last two, we needed this momentum,” Brown said. “I love my guys, and they played their hearts out tonight. I have no doubt that we’re going to carry that into the postseason.”
Maryville girls 81, Alcoa 38: The Lady Rebels utilized a full-court press to notch a come-from behind victory over their county rival on Jan. 14. They stuck with that formula in the second and final meeting between the two programs this season, pressuring the Lady Tornadoes from the opening tip en route to a 25-3 first-quarter lead that allowed Maryville to cruise to a Senior Night victory.
“It was without question one of better defensive performances of the year,” Maryville coach Scott West said. “We forced a lot of turnovers and we didn’t foul. We were good, and I don’t really know what else to say. I’m in awe of how well we played.”
Alcoa committed at least 20 turnovers, half of which came in the first quarter. It did not attempt a shot until sophomore guard Karli Haworth drilled a 3 with five minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the period and then proceeded to not score again until sophomore forward Mak Bremer hit a pair of free throws with 6:51 left in the second quarter.
“I really wish I had an explanation for what went wrong against the press,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “We thought we had a good plan for it, but it was obviously not a very good one. I’ve got to do a much better job of preparing my girls and putting them in positions to succeed.”
Denae Fritz (24 points), Aaliyah Vananda (19), Gracie Midkiff (12) and Chesney Lingerfelt (8) — all of whom are seniors — led Maryville in scoring. Haworth and Bremer tallied 11 and 10 points for Alcoa.
“We have a lot of confidence going into the postseason,” Vananda said. “We know how we can play, so now we just have to do it.”
