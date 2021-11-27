A first half featuring beautiful ball movement and team chemistry turned into an ugly free-throw shooting contest after the break, but Maryville prevailed in both phases for an 84-70 win over McMinn County in the last game of the Heritage Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday.
With quick opening baskets from its leading scorers Charlie Rice (21 points) and Robbie Eldridge (20 points), Maryville (4-1) kept distributing passes for quick cuts inside and clean looks outside, with seven different Rebels scoring while taking a 43-27 first-half lead.
McMinn County (2-3) cut the large halftime lead down to 58-47 with a hot third quarter from game-high scorer Tucker Monroe, who finished with 29 points. Play got rough in the final period and turned into a “foul-fest,” according to Maryville coach Mark Eldridge.
“It got physical and the referees had to start calling fouls,” Eldridge said. “Nobody likes to see that, but I think the officials had to do that, given the nature of the game. It was a very choppy game, but I’m just glad we held on.”
After McMinn County cut the lead to single digits at 69-60 on the fifth and final Monroe 3-pointer, Maryville responded with what turned out to be its last field goal of the game with 4:30 remaining on a layup by Bryson Stewart (14 points).
With both teams in the double bonus and the final eight Rebel possessions ending at the free-throw line, Maryville converted 13 of 18 charity tosses during the final span to quell the Cherokee uprising.
McMinn County (2-3) fell behind 23-10 after the first quarter Maryville blitz. The Cherokees offense came alive with four different players hitting 3-pointers in the second quarter, but Maryville kept slashing inside for layups and drawing fouls to take a 43-27 halftime lead.
Usually a strong 3-point shooting team, Maryville was outpaced from beyond the arc by McMinn County, which finished with 10 treys as opposed to eight from the Rebels.
“We only shot four 3’s in the first half and typically we’re shooting 12 to 15 3’s per half,” Mark Eldridge said. “We did such a good job of running the court and getting to the rim, we just didn’t need to do that.”
McMinn County challenged with a full-court press after intermission, disrupting the flow for Maryville, which was charged with five of its 12 turnovers in the third quarter. The Cherokees outscored the Rebels, 20-15, with Monroe accounting for 12 of those points behind two NBA-range 3-point shots.
Maryville scored 26 of its points at the stripe in 36 attempts. McMinn County finished 10 of 13 on its free-throw attempts.
Maryville hosts Anderson County on Nov. 30.
The Lady Rebels started with a strong 22-9 first quarter lead and finished the fourth with 3-point shots from Tatianna Cvitkovic and Adie Blackburn. In between, McMinn County (2-2) cut the first-quarter deficit to single digits while limiting Maryville (0-5) to just nine second quarter points then forged ahead behind a 25-7 third-quarter barrage.
After the two treys early in the fourth quarter gave Maryville a brief glimmer of hope, McMinn County ran off large chunks of clock and scored the game’s final 12 points to cap the comeback.
The Lady Cherokees were led by the outside tandem of Peyton Oliver and Aubrey Gonzalez. Oliver had four 3-pointers in her 31 points and Gonzalez popped in two treys and was a perfect 6-for-6 at the free-throw line in the final minutes when Maryville was forced to foul to regain possessions.
“We’ve had droughts all year,” Maryville coach Scott West said. “We shot the ball well in the first quarter but we struggled in the second and third. We’re a young team without a lot of experience, so we’ll see how that works and we’ll get better.”
Blackburn, Cvitkovic and Caton Harris all had 3-pointers roll in during the hot-shooting first quarter, but a pressing and trapping defense from McMinn County led to several turnovers in the middle two periods.
Gonzalez opened the McMinn County scoring in the third with a quick trey then Oliver scored on the next four possessions to set up the Cherokee attack.
“(Oliver) is a really good player,” West said. “We had a hard time containing her. We did a pretty good job of it in the first quarter, but she adjusted and was just better than us in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.