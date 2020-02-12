An intentional foul on Joe Anderson near midcourt with seven seconds remaining gave No. 5 Maryville a new lease on life.
The senior guard made both free throws, trimming the deficit to two with the Rebels retaining possession, and there was no hesitation about what was coming next with a chance to knock off No. 1 Cleveland.
“I thought Joe would make the shots, and I thought we were going to get a 3 and win the game, to be honest,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge told The Daily Times.
The pandemonium that would have ensued had that happened never occurred.
Cleveland denied Anderson the ball on the ensuing inbounds pass, forcing senior guard A.J. Davis to throw it in to senior forward Ashton Maples. The Tennessee Tech football signee quickly fired a low pass to junior guard Josh Seiler that prevented him from taking the 3-pointer Maryville wanted.
Instead, Seiler drove to the basket and slipped. Davis corralled the loose ball near midcourt and heaved up a prayer that was not answered to seal a 62-60 defeat Wednesday that ended Maryville’s 20-game win streak.
The chaotic ending capped a fourth quarter in which Cleveland (27-0) scored 27 points after scoring 35 through the first three periods.
Maryville (23-4) entered the fourth with a 42-35 lead, but a pair of Cleveland 3s sandwiched around a Seiler layup in the first 48 seconds of the quarter dashed any momentum the Rebels amassed by out-scoring the Blue Raiders 29-9 over an 11-minute, 47-second stretch that spanned the last four minutes of the second period and all of the third.
“It was just a good high school basketball game,” Eldridge said. “We’re going to make runs and Cleveland is going to make runs, and unfortunately, they made the last run that put them over the top. They were one possession better than us tonight.”
A constant double team from the Blue Raiders limited Anderson to 13 points, but the Rebels’ supporting cast stepped up. Sophomore guard Terrence Dorsey Jr. scored a team-high 15 points while junior guard Jack Brown and Maples added 12 and 10, respectively.
Belmont signee Jacobi Wood posted a game-high 24 points, and Morrell Schramm tallied 23. The duo combined to score 25 of Cleveland’s 27 points in the fourth quarter.
“What good teams do is take the ball out of (Anderson’s) hands,” Eldridge said. “They were wanting somebody else to make the plays and I hope what that did is allow the other guys to see that they can make the plays, too, because they’re going to have to make plays as we get into the postseason.
“If I played us, I’d probably run two people at Joe some, too, and most times Joe is going to get by them, but they’re athletic enough to where it’s tougher. He did what he was supposed to do as a team player.”
This is the sixth consecutive season the Rebels have had a double-digit winning streak and the third time in four years it has rattled off at least 16 wins in a row. Some of those teams have needed a loss to refocus ahead of the postseason, but Eldridge doesn’t believe this is one of them.
Maryville will attempt to get back on track Friday against rival Alcoa.
“I think if your team is not playing hard and it’s not playing the way it needs to play, (you want that loss), but I think our effort has been incredible and we’ve played the way we need to play,” Eldridge said. “I hope it helps us, but I don’t think we needed a loss to see the big picture of where we need to go because we’re pretty focused about our goals.”
One of those goals is to reach the state tournament in Murfreesboro, where Maryville may meet Cleveland for a third time this season.
Maryville girls 62, Cleveland 60: Junior Aaliyah Vananda heaved a shot from three-quarters court after a Cleveland miss that caromed off the backboard into the waiting arms of senior Katie Cunningham, who beat the buzzer with a layup that seemingly gave Maryville its 18th consecutive win.
The Lady Rebels had to wait four more minutes to celebrate that victory, edging the Lady Blue Raiders in overtime after officials ruled the play clock started late and waved off the game-winning basket.
Vananda scored the opening basket in the extra period and Maryville never trailed to knock off Cleveland for the third time this season.
“The emotion there is going both ways because Cleveland thought they just lost and us thinking we just won,” Maryville coach Scott West said. “As soon as our girls started celebrating, I grabbed them and said, ‘We’re going to overtime.’
“There was no chance that was good. The officials did the right thing and fixed it and having overtime on a night like tonight with a crowded gym, you can’t ask for more than that.”
Denae Fritz scored a game-high 24 points for Maryville (24-3) while senior Jazz Ervin and Vananda added 12 and 10, respectively.
Cleveland (18-10) led for most of the fourth quarter and attempted to shorten the game with a four corners offense. The Lady Blue Rebels had five offensive possessions over the final 3:43 of regulation, but junior Gracie Midkiff made that plan backfire when she hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 55 seconds left.
“She didn’t shoot it well tonight, but she also played 32 minutes last night (against Farragut) in a high-emotion district game,” West said. “Not knocking Cleveland, but we probably came in thinking, ‘It’s not a district game like we played last night.’
“Everything that happened I think happened for a reason. I’ve been doing this so long, and when you have team that wants to do something special, if you don’t get some adversity and test yourself, you’re never going to find what you’re made of. Tonight I think we did.”
