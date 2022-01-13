The Maryville boys basketball team felt the effects of a 14-day layoff when it suffered a 71-53 loss to District 4-4A foe Farragut on Tuesday, but that may turn out to be a turning point in its season.
"I thought during our Christmas tournament that we played two-and-three-quarters really good games out of three, and then we went to Farragut after not playing for two weeks and we weren't very good," Maryville coach Mark Eldridge told The Daily Times. "I was so proud of the way our guys reacted. The effort was incredible (in practice).
"We sat down and talked about what we need to be to be a good team, and all of them texted us last night saying they wanted it."
The Rebels back up their words, splashing 15 3-pointers — 12 of which came in the first half — to complement a gritty defensive performance en route to a 79-65 victory over Sevier County on Thursday at Maryville High School.
"This game, everybody's legs felt great," Maryville senior guard Charlie Rice said. "We were able to knock down some shots and get into our offense way better than we did against Farragut. Sevier County has a similar defense to Farragut, and Sevier County is a great team, but we played really well tonight."
The Rebels (9-6) turned an eight-point, first-quarter lead and grew it to 21 by halftime behind eight 3-pointers in the second period.
Rice hit two shots from long distance in the first minute, 26 seconds of the quarter and then David Coon, Nick Johnson and Robbie Eldridge connected on six straight 3-pointers later in the period.
"I was one of the first around here that started to going to the 3-point shot versus the 2, and as a team we're 50% from 3," Mark Eldridge said. "We're going to continue shoot them because 3s count more than 2s, and we'll take that."
Maryville limited Sevier County (10-7) to 37 points through the first three quarters before giving up 28 in the fourth when the outcome was already decided.
Rice scored a game-high 29 points, including four 3-pointers. Johnson also drained four shots from deep while tallying 14 points. Coon hit three 3s and posted 10 points.
Maryville enters a stretch of six consecutive district games, starting with its home bout with rival Heritage at 7:30 p.m. today. The final meeting of the run is a rematch with Farragut, and the Rebels hope they can continue the dominance they showed against Sevier County long enough to avenge that result from earlier in the week.
"Coach E challenged us to be really good tonight so that we can have some good mojo going into these district games," Rice said. "Tonight was huge for us to get this confidence booster."
Sevier County Bearettes 55, Maryville Lady Rebels 52: Maryville stepped to the free-throw line multiple times with victory just a couple of makes away.
Instead, the Lady Rebels let a bounce-back win over Sevier County slip through their fingers.
Maryville missed the front end of three separate one-and-ones and allowed Sevier County to erase a nine-point lead in the final period to force overtime, where it lost.
“Sevier County made plays and we missed free throws,” Maryville coach Scott West told The Daily Times. “That’s what cost us the game, and we know that. They’re not free, you have to work on them. We missed three front ends — think about that.
“That’s a little tough to swallow, but I’m not out there shooting. It’s easy for me to say. These are kids, and they work hard. Nobody in that locker room wanted to lose, and they fought hard and competed every possession. Sevier County just made one more play.”
Sophomore Jada Edwards hit a 3-pointer to give the Lady Rebels (7-10) a 43-34 lead with 3:44 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Bearettes trimmed the deficit to five on a second-chance bucket from Hailey Williams and two free throws by Cybil Penland.
Maryville got an opportunity to extend its advantage at the charity stripe on the other end but missed the front end of a one-on-one. Sevier County answered with a 3.
The same scenario played itself out on the next set of possessions — a front-end miss and an uncontested 3 — that gave Sevier County a 44-43 lead.
The lead changed hands five times over the final minute, 44 seconds, the final time coming when Kinley Loveday made a layup through contact and drained the ensuing free throw to give the Bearettes a 49-47 lead.
Senior guard Christina Anderson shrugged off Maryville free-throw shooting woes with two clutch shots at the line to tie it at 49 with four seconds left in regulation. Sevier County got one last chance to win it, drawing a foul at the buzzer, but this time, it was Loveday who could not convert, forcing overtime.
“I was close to a technical foul, so I’m glad I didn’t get it,” West joked. “I credit the official for keeping his cool. I don’t believe that you call that there at the end, but a foul is a foul I guess.
“Thankfully, they missed them both.”
Anderson fouled out on the final play of regulation and junior Navy Gentry followed midway through the extra period, all but sapping any momentum the Lady Rebels gained by escaping an earlier defeat.
Maryville did not score in overtime until junior Caton hit a 3 with eight seconds remaining to pull within one. Sevier County got on the other end of a full-court pass on the ensuing inbounds and made both free throws to seal its victory.
“You do get the feeling that it is going to be tough, but we came down down four and Caton hits a 3 to cut it to one and we still had an opportunity,” West said. “That’s all you can ask for out of any team is to have an opportunity, and they gave us one.”
Edwards paced Maryville with 19 points while senior guard Tatianna Cvitkovic added 15.
The Lady Rebels will attempt to snap a two-game losing skid against Heritage at 6 p.m. today.
“What I tell our kids is we’re just going to go out and play and see what we can do,” West said. “We can’t worry about who we’re playing. We have to worry about what we’re doing. I need to know to know that when I look at them, I can’t tell that something bad happened. Over at Farragut (on Tuesday), it was like everybody lost a puppy every 10 seconds.
“If we can get to that point, this team will start to take off a little bit.”
