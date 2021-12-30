In a matchup of inside versus outside, the extra points earned by 3-point shots spelled the difference in a close 63-58 win by Maryville on Thursday in the penultimate game of the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament.
Maryville (8-5) hit seven shots from beyond the arc, contrasting with just one 3-pointer from Powell (6-9) in the five-point win. The Panthers controlled the lane, with the 24 points of game-high scorer Austin Heard and another 14 from Eli Walls coming almost exclusively within the paint.
Heard had 16 points at halftime. Following constant exhortations from Maryville coach Mark Eldridge to “push him out,” the Maryville committee work in the low post limited the senior to just eight more points after the break, although the Rebels never found an answer to prevent the drive and soft floaters from Walls, who scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as Powell cut a nine-point Maryville margin to a two-possession game.
Balanced scoring overcame Powell’s inside attack, with five Rebels finishing in double figures. Charlie Rice led the attack with 14 points. Nick Johnson added 11, Eli Elkins worked inside for 11, while Robbie Eldridge and David Coon each added 10 points, with two 3-point shots apiece.
“We’ve had five or six guys that have scored more than 20 in a given night, so we’ve got a bunch of guys that can shoot it and score it,” Eldridge said. “Where we struggle is defensively, we’re just not very big. But we do have guys that share the ball and space the floor and can make shots. In today’s game, if you can make shots you can compete with anybody.”
Maryville led from early on, taking a 20-15 first quarter lead, but each time the Rebels seemed ready to pull away, the Panthers countered, often by forcing turnovers. Maryville committed five lapses in the second quarter, including on its last two possessions, entering the break with a 31-27 advantage.
Treys from three different Rebels (Eldridge, Johnson and Ernsberger) pushed the lead to as many as 11 points midway through the third quarter, but Powell cut the gap to 47-38 entering the final stanza.
The lengthy Powell defenders caused problems for Maryville on inbounds plays, but the Rebels also countered some of those pressures with full-court passes to streaking outlets for quick layups.
In a rare twist in recent history, Powell was in a position usually experienced more by Maryville at this time of year.
The football Panthers won a state championship a week after Maryville ended its season in the semifinal round, so the Powell lineup has players including Ayden Greene, a lanky wide receiver who already has offers from several Power Five schools including Tennessee, still rounding into basketball shape.
The veteran Maryville coach is well aware of that learning curve individuals and teams make when integrating the football players.
“Other than Alcoa, when we do our schedule, everybody wants to play us pre-Christmas, and I understand why,” Eldridge said. “I’m proud of our football team, but it’s tough when you get those football players back so late. Give Powell 3-4 weeks and they’ll be as good as anybody in their district.”
Maryville opens District 4-4A play on Jan. 7, hosting perennial foe Bearden.
