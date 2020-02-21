KNOXVILLE — “Ugly” and “choppy” were among the words Maryville coach Mark Eldridge used to describe Friday night’s District 4-AAA semifinal game against Farragut.
At this point in the season, though, the flow of the game doesn’t matter if the result is a win.
“As everyone says, survive and advance in the postseason,” Eldridge said. “We’re disappointed in how we played but, when it’s over with tonight, we still accomplished the goal we wanted to accomplish.”
No. 1-seeded Maryville defeated No. 5 Farragut 67-58 at Bearden to advance to the district championship. The Rebels (25-4) will face Bearden (22-7) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Farragut (16-16) will play William Blount (19-13) in the consolation bracket.
Joe Anderson led Maryville with 27 points while Ashton Maples contributed 17.
The Rebels swept the Admirals during the regular season by an average margin of 16.5 points, but Maryville never able to put it out of reach this time around.
Much of that had to do with Maryville’s 14 missed free throws.
“I think it’s good that we got through that,” Anderson said. “But we’ve still got to be cleaner and not turn the ball over, and we’ve got to make free throws.”
Maryville entered the fourth quarter ahead 53-41 before Farragut gave the Rebels a scare. With three minutes remaining, the Admirals hit a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 60-54.
Anderson picked the right time to start making free throws of his own. He responded with a quick four points from the foul line, and Farragut was never able to get within six again.
“It was back-and-forth a lot,” Anderson said. “We would go on a run, and they would go on a run and get us nervous again. I think that’s good for us going into late season because not every game is going to be a 15-20 point (win).”
Eldridge attributed some of Maryville’s struggles to its week off. He also credited Farragut’s defense with limiting the Rebels in transition — a strength of the team all season.
“We’ve had a lot of good flow all year,” Eldridge said. “We really get up and down the court. Postseason play — it’s harder to do that.”
Maryville got off to a slow start. Tied 14-14 in the final minute of the first quarter, a Josh Seiler 3-pointer gave the Rebels the edge entering the second.
In similar fashion, Anderson hit a buzzer-beating 3 to extend Maryville’s lead 36-28 at halftime.
Maples staved off a Farragut comeback with 11 third-quarter points.
“Good teams find a way to win,” Eldridge said. “We want to get better than we were Tuesday night — win or lose. It’s about peaking at the right time, and we didn’t peak tonight. So hopefully we’ll be better next week.”
