SEYMOUR — Maryville has Seymour to thank for teaching it a new lesson Tuesday.
The Rebels came into the game inexperienced in playing against a zone defense, and that’s exactly what the Eagles threw at them. Maryville was faced with a test, and it passed.
Despite a second quarter in which Seymour cut through a sizable lead, Maryville figured out how to beat its opponent’s tactics, scoring 41 second-half points en route to a 72-41 win, its seventh in a row.
“Our offense has improved dramatically over the course of the season, and that’s what we want,” Maryville coach Wes Lambert told The Daily Times. “The biggest thing tonight was we hadn’t seen zone all year. This was the first time a team has played us full zone, and it was great for us.
“We didn’t really understand how to attack it, and I learned tonight, we were able to see where gaps were and that you don’t have to beat a zone just by shooting threes.”
The offense for the Rebels (10-5) seemed to have no issues early, taking a 23-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. Their inexperience showed up in the second, though, as the Eagles (2-14) outscored them, 18-9, to make it an eight-point game at halftime.
“We played like we’ve practiced the last two days,” Lambert said. “Kind of low energy, not really as a unit, not really as a team right now. But that’s going to come. We came off a big high from Christmas … What we’re trying to teach the guys is you’ve got to constantly improve every day.
“There were times when we just relaxed too much, and Seymour took advantage of it.”
Lambert also blamed the struggles that lack of knowledge of how to beat the zone.
“That’s what we were doing early, just trying to shoot,” Lambert said. “When you don’t shoot well, that’s what happens.”
The Rebels proved they learned their lesson in the second half, scoring 17 points in the third quarter and 24 in the fourth. Jonathan Woodlee paced Maryville across the first two quarters, nailing three 3-pointers; he only made two buckets in the second half, but his teammates picked up the slack, scoring well from inside and mid-range.
“(Maryville is) a good team, a really, really good team,” Seymour coach Mark Mobley said. “Top to bottom, they’ve got some size, they’ve got some great players. They just worked us pretty good inside from size, rebounding things like that.
“Thought we competed, gave a good effort. We just didn’t score enough, basically. They’re intimidating, their length, their size. They caused some issues for us offensively. We had some guys who stepped up offensively and did some good things tonight, but just not enough.”
Mobley saw his players’ spirits raise during that second-quarter run, which was led by Connor Hilton, who made three of his four 3-pointers in the period. The goal next time is to keep those spirits from falling later on.
“We had confidence,” Mobley said. “Then, for whatever reason, sometimes when bad things happen, it kind of snowballs. Mentally, we get down, frustrated, whatnot. Maybe sometimes we go in a shell, go in a hole, and we don’t really compete, attack like we’re capable of doing.”
Seymour girls 40, Maryville 29: With just two minutes remaining, Jaden Cummings fired a 3-pointer, and it found the net.
It was one of Seymour’s only three made shots during the fourth quarter, but it sparked offensive momentum, as Brielle Turner followed up with her own 3-pointer to cap the Lady Eagles’ 40-29 home win over Maryville on Tuesday.
Those makes were impressive and elicited cheers from the crowd, but Seymour (10-7) had already done what was necessary on the other side of the ball to keep the game under control. The Lady Eagles suffocated the Lady Rebels (7-8) with tight defense, making it so that their own offensive stagnation didn’t matter.
“I tell my girls all the time, ‘It's like we have to be physically imposing,’” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez told The Daily Times. “We have to do a good job of making the other team uncomfortable, and I think we did a good job of that early. We set the tone and we were able to dictate what they were going to do offensively. We made it hard on (Jada Edwards). We made it hard on (Navy Gentry) to get open looks.
“I wanted to make sure that those girls if they were going to get it, they had to earn it. You don't need to score 50 if you can hold the other team under 30. I'm just proud of the way that we were able to defend and then execute after I called that timeout late to then put us up to 11.”
Seymour’s staunch defense held Maryville without any makes from beyond the arc, a surefire way to keep the game in its favor.
“We went 0-for-10 from the 3-point line, and that's not ideal obviously,” Maryville coach Taylor Clark said. “What we've talked about with the girls is that our energy cannot stem from missing shots on the perimeter. We’ve got to find other ways to score.”
Seymour kept Maryville in single-digit scoring in each of the four quarters, taking an 18-9 advantage to end the first. It led 24-15 at halftime, then 32-24 to end the third quarter.
Any toughness the Lady Eagles didn’t have already, they molded during a challenging opening stretch of the season. The benefits of playing such a slate showed Tuesday, as they dictated the game’s pace with their tenacious defense.
“Obviously the schedule's tough,” Hernandez said. “Like my buddy at Maryville (College), Raul Placeres, how they played one of the toughest schedules in the country. I feel like we played one of the toughest schedules in East Tennessee.
“But obviously, that was all for a purpose. It was all to prepare us, to challenge us and to put us in situations where tonight we were that team that was a little bit more fit. We have to understand that that's what we have to do to give us a chance to win. I want it to be hard because I want them to earn it. I feel like if we continue to earn these games, it’s only going to better position us in February.”
The Lady Rebels can make note of the fact that they held the Lady Eagles to single digits in three of the four periods. The offense just wasn’t there to match.
“We just preach with this group that our energy has to come from defense,” Clark said. “You can see, during the fourth quarter, you’ve got to fight because you're down, what, 25 at that point? But you feel the energy in the room shift when our defense is super intense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.