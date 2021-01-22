More went wrong than right for Maryville as it attempted to fend off a fourth-quarter William Blount rally.
The Rebels missed five fourth-quarter free throws — four of which came in the final two minutes — turned the ball over a few times against the Governors’ full-court press and junior guard Terrence Dorsey was called for a technical foul that allowed WB to trim Maryville’s lead down to four with 58 seconds remaining.
And yet, the Rebels still found a way to emerge with a 65-60 victory over their county rival on Friday at Maryville’s Jim Campbell Gymnasium.
“Every year, we’re going to have three or four games where we just don’t perform well, and the sign of a good team is finding a way to win those games,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge told The Daily Times. “Although we weren’t that good, it goes down as a ‘W.’ You can’t simulate this in practice, and hopefully we’ll learn from this — and I think we will.”
Dorsey hit a pair of free throws to give Maryville (14-6, 7-2 District 4-AAA) what appeared to be a secure 62-54 lead with one minute, 18 seconds left to play. Instead, WB junior Cole Gibson drained two free throws of his own five seconds later to kickstart a rally that made the Rebels sweat.
The technical foul was called on Dorsey after he argued with the referee that he was hit on the arm on a pass that resulted in a turnover. Gibson hit both free throws, and then senior guard Jake England corralled a pass batted in the air and banked in a layup to make it 62-60 with 39 seconds remaining.
Dorsey was fouled on the ensuing possession but split the free throws, leaving an opening for the Governors. A mid-range jump shot on the other end fell short, and Maryville snagged the rebound. William Blount was unable to extend the game with a foul as sophomore guard Nick Johnson leaked out and made a layup as the buzzer sounded.
“I thought we played with a lot of passion and some purpose,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. “It showed our heart and our resilience to try and fight back. I told the guys that we didn’t lose this game, we just ran out of time.”
Maryville senior guard Jack Brown scored a game-high 24 points, including all 13 of the Rebels’ first-quarter points. Dorsey also scored in double figures with 14 points. Marshall Cooper tallied a team-high 18 points for William Blount while senior forward Trey Clemmer added 15.
The Rebels played in five games decided by five or fewer points a year ago and have only had three such games this season. Despite being without senior guard Josh Seiler and placing numerous fourth-quarter hurdles in front of themselves, they found a way to win and picked up some valuable experience along the way.
“These guys haven’t played in many close games,” Eldridge said. “To be in that situation, it’s always a learning experience. Sometimes I’d rather — as long as we win — play a close game and teach how to win as opposed to play a 20-point game and there is no pressure at the end of the game.”
Maryville girls 76, William Blount 28: Gracie Midkiff did not think she had a chance to score her 1,000th career point against William Blount, but as the shots continued to fall, the thought grew inside her mind.
“After the first half, Coach T just came up to me and said, ‘I know you’re thinking about it, I know you’re close, just keep playing and it will come to you,” Midkiff said. “I tried not to think about it too much, but I knew I was getting there.”
The senior guard scored 18 of her game-high 27 points in the first half of the Lady Rebels’ victory, putting her nine points shy of the milestone, and it became apparent to her that she was close when Maryville coach Scott West designed a play for her to get an open shot in the final minute of third quarter.
It was not necessary.
Midkiff got the ball in the open court on a fastbreak, and one of the more fundamentally-sound players in the area did something out of character and attempted a step-back 3. Nothing but net. Maryville (15-4, 6-3 District 4-AAA) called a timeout immediately after and her teammates swarmed the floor to congratulate her.
“It was special,” Midkiff said. “It is definitely something I will never forget.”
“If we talk about players in my 25 years of coaching, you’ll never forgot several players, and Gracie Midkiff is right up there,” Maryville coach Scott West added. “She has one of the prettiest strokes out there. … (That shot) didn’t touch rim, and that’s just fitting. To be able to do that at home against a rival, that’s special for her.”
Midkiff’s moment came at the expense of William Blount (6-10, 4-5), which gave Farragut, Bearden and Heritage — the other three teams occupying the top four in the District 4-AAA standings — a game through the first half in recent weeks.
The Lady Governors did anything but against the Lady Rebels, trailing by 20 points at the end of the first quarter.
“I felt like we had two really good practices leading up to tonight, and then we started the game looking like we had never done anything before,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg said. “Not to take anything away from Maryville because they’re obviously as good as they are, but I felt like tonight we had no fight about us whatsoever.”
