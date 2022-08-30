A strong outing for the Maryville boys golf team could have been even better.
Nick Talley reached the final hole of his opening round in the Blount County Tournament on Tuesday at Lambert Acres with a chance to post his best nine-hole score of the season while Lukas Rhoades sat at 4-under with two holes to play.
A three-putt cost Talley an opportunity to shoot below a 1-under 35 — a score he has carded two other times during the campaign — and Rhoades dropped three stokes over his final two holes to also finish with a 35.
The two under-par rounds more than made up for the miscues on those final holes as Talley and Rhoades propelled the Rebels to the top of the leaderboard. Jake Sheffield and Leo Huddleston logged a 36 and 39, respectively, to round out Maryville’s team total of 145, which was 10 strokes lower than second-place Heritage.
“We had a chance to shoot under par today, but we’re moving in the right direction and that’s what we need to continue to do,” Maryville coach Mike Driver told The Daily Times. “Lukas was playing (as our No. 5 golfer) today for us, and he has had ups and downs this year, but I’m really happy for him that he went out and played well. He should be proud of the way he played today.
“Nick has been wanting to shoot under par because he has been right around it. Today, he played really well. He played in a great group, and usually when you play in a group like that, you feed off each other.”
Alcoa’s Riley Parsons tied Talley for the lowest score. Heritage’s Jet Murrell and William Blount’s Ryley Forester completed the No. 1 grouping and shot 36 and 39, respectively.
“That’s (Parson’s) third 35 in a row, so he is playing well at exactly the right time for us heading into our district tournament,” Alcoa coach Chad Coker said. “Above and beyond his play, I just can’t say enough about the kid. He’s just been working on the mental side of the game, and he has done a really good job with that.
“I’m so happy the scores are starting to come because at the beginning of the year he struggled a little bit, but he has really turned it on of late and is really playing with some confidence.”
Allen Latham and Brody Carver each shot 38 and Kyle Coleman and Austin Anderson tallied 43s to round out Heritage’s first-day performance.
Alcoa recorded a 167 with Noah Whitten registering a 42, Nevan Newman posting a 43 and Jackson Chaney logging a 47.
Ty Goins, Kendal Brewer and Alex Caldwell shot 45, 47 and 52, respectively, behind Forester to give William Blount a 183.
The Lady Rebels also sit atop the leaderboard despite higher-than-usual scores. Parker Miller was the only girl in the field to card less than a 40 with a 39, and April Johnson tallied a 40 to round out Maryville’s 79.
Heritage is four strokes behind the Lady Rebels after Sarah Whitehead tallied a 40 and Tori Holder logged a 43.
“Right now, we’re just a bit off on our approach shots to green,” Driver said. “We’re not hitting as many greens as we need to give us opportunities. They’re disappointed that they are not playing as well as they could be. It’s Parker’s last Blount County Tournament, and I think she is going to go out there Thursday and play really well.”
The second and final day of the tournament will begin at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at Green Meadows Country Club.
“We like where we’re at because we’re going to our home course, and it’s a different kind of course,” Driver said. “You’ve got Bermuda greens instead of Bentgrass greens, so it’s going to play hard and fast. The course is really baked out like a lot of the courses are because of the heat, so hopefully we go out Thursday, adjust our putting and go out and fire a good score.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.