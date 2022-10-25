CHATTANOOGA — Since early June, the Maryville cross country team has had two dates in its mind: Oct. 25 and Nov. 4.
The former was the date of the Region 3-AAA championships, while the latter marks the Class AAA state championship meet. Maryville’s runners worked to be in the best position possible by the time Oct. 25 came around, and in doing so, allowed themselves a chance to compete on Nov. 4.
Maryville shone at Tuesday’s region championships, with its boys team finishing first overall and its girls taking second place to both qualify for state.
“They’ve run hard for however many months that is, four or five months now,” Maryville coach Douglas Martin told The Daily Times. “Now they get to go to state together.”
The accomplishments by Maryville, which was paced by top-3 finishes from Lance Hatcher and Gracie Franklin, were especially impressive considering the key pieces it has had to replace this season — most notably Macguire Jones and Andie Marie Jones.
“One fun thing about this year has been how many new runners we’ve had,” Martin said. “Some of the new runners were in our top 10. Top seven guys were all returning runners. We had two freshmen in the girls top seven. They’ve put in every bit of work. Everything we’ve asked them to do as coaches, they’ve done.
“Coach (James) Mittlestat and I have just loved to see how they come out to every practice ready to work and just put it out there every practice, every race, doing what they have to, and they came up today. Tough conditions with the wind, and tough runners win it. They were tough runners and they did a great job.”
The Heritage coach was pleased that two of his runners, sophomore Josh Hunt and freshman Avery Jo Thomas, qualified for state Tuesday. Hunt finished eighth overall in the boys race, while Thomas took the final individual qualifier spot at No. 15 in the girls race.
Still, he wished their teammates were joining them.
“My feelings about today are bittersweet,” Heritage coach Alex Morgan said. “On one hand, we had a boy and girl qualify. On the other hand, we didn’t have our teams qualify, which is always the goal. But regardless of the outcome, I’m proud of them for all the work they put in this season.
“Our girls lost a lot of veteran leadership which carried us last year. On the boys side we’re still young and still learning how to really compete and have that edge and competitive fire. I still think we’ve got a long ways to go but we’ve had to overcome a lot of setbacks and losing veteran presence so I’m very proud.”
The William Blount junior worked hard to get back into competitive position following an injury, and he became more than competitive. McKinley qualified for state with a 10th-place finish on Tuesday.
“Just proud of his rehabilitating himself and getting back healthy,” William Blount coach Brian Schrimsher said, “and getting his feet back up to where he’s used to running.”
It was another proud moment for Schrimsher in his first season leading the program.
“We had a terrific season and the kids really worked hard,” Schrimsher said. “I’ve really enjoyed coaching them this year.”
