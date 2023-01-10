Two versions of Maryville showed up Tuesday.
One was the version coach Wes Lambert wants to see, the kind that thrives off teamwork and humble play. The other was the opposite, the type that lets individual success come before the team.
The first version helped Maryville get in position to win, but the second ultimately helped it lose, as the Rebels lost a late lead and fell to District 4-4A foe Farragut, 61-49, inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium.
“When we’re at our best, we’re not worried who scores,” Lambert told The Daily Times. “We’re not worried about individual play. When we go on our runs, it’s because we’re doing it as a unit. Tonight, unfortunately, there was a stretch of about the last 12 minutes of the game where we went rogue.
“We went one-on-one, we went, ‘I’m going to try to do it.’ Each person, ‘I’m going to try to do it. I’m going to try to do it,’ and you can’t do that.”
Maryville (11-6, 1-1 District 4-4A) held a 26-20 lead at halftime, then a 38-34 advantage to start the fourth quarter. It took control by holding Farragut (11-8, 2-1) to just six points in the second period and withstanding its 14-point third quarter showing.
The wheels fell off for the Rebels during the final stanza, as the Admirals scored 27 points and stunned the home crowd. Maryville’s defense couldn’t stop what it was facing, and its offense struggled to get going, too.
After a breakaway layup gave Farragut a 54-42 lead with just under two minutes left, Maryville’s last gasp of hope came when Nick Johnson nailed a 3-pointer and Jonathan Woodlee and Matthew Clemmer also found the net, desperately trying to hang on in the final moments.
Farragut, though, stood taut at the free throw line, making nine of its 10 attempts in the quarter en route to putting Maryville away.
“The biggest thing is basketball is a very humbling sport,” Lambert said. “I hope our guys can learn from this and use this as motivation because on any given night, any team can win, especially if you don’t have any energy, and we didn’t really have any energy.”
Jonathan Woodlee, who led Maryville with 14 points, tied it at 16-all with a 3-pointer during the second quarter, and Robbie Eldridge followed a Farragut bucket with his own three to give Maryville a 19-18 advantage.
The Rebels held the lead as long as possible before the version of themselves Lambert hates to see showed up.
“On our run, on our comeback early and then being able to extend the lead, we got some of our best players in great spots,” Lambert said. “That contributed to our offense. The thing is, when you go away from that, bad things happen.
“During that stretch, it was nice to see us getting back into the swing of things and back to what we typically are right now. We’ve got some talented guys. We’ve just got to work together.”
The Rebels showed progress Tuesday by staving off turnovers and putting Farragut on the ropes, but their biggest takeaway will be the disappointment of not sealing the deal.
“It’s one of those things where it hurts so much that it motivates you more,” Lambert said. “I think at one point, we got up 16 (points) in the third quarter, end up losing by 12. It wasn’t because of turnovers. Early (in the) season, that was our issue. I think we had eight turnovers tonight.
“So I hope that the players see this and understand that we are good when we are together. We are not very good when we are individuals.”
Farragut 55, Maryville girls 41: As Maryville closed the gap with District 4-4A foe Farragut in the third quarter Tuesday, with Navy Gentry and Jada Edwards nailing 3-pointers to make it a six-point game, the Lady Rebels made use of one of their patented tricks.
Energy from their defense carried over offensively, allowing them to claw back from a double-digit halftime deficit. Just as easily as the momentum swung Maryville’s way, though, it moved back to the other side.
Farragut retook its sizable advantage, and this time, it kept it, ultimately downing Maryville, 55-41, inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium.
“It’s a tale that has been told about a thousand times this season,” Maryville coach Taylor Clark told The Daily Times. “We get our energy from our defensive intensity, and when we have really solid defensive intensity and communication, good things happen for us. I think that’s exactly what happened (in the third quarter).
“We were just hoping to string it along for a little bit longer, but weren’t able to.”
The Lady Rebels (7-10, 0-2 District 4-4A) made a habit of battling back Tuesday. They made it a one-point game to end the first quarter after the Lady Admirals (14-5, 2-1) took control early, and after trailing 29-16 at halftime, they fought back in the third quarter with their defensive intensity.
The problem, though, was keeping that momentum on their side. As the Lady Rebels’ energy waned, which showed through ball-control errors, Farragut roared back to notch another double-digit lead to end the third quarter, then held Maryville to just three buckets and two free throws in the fourth.
Farragut itself only had four makes in the final period, and hit just four of its eight free throw attempts, but it was enough to hold on for the win.
“(What hurt us was) ball control, not taking care of the ball, and then not getting multiple sides of the floor and moving the ball and making the defense have to work for our offensive possession,” Clark said. “I think that was the gist of why we were unsuccessful.”
Another issue was that Maryville’s leading scorer, Zoee Harrison (11 points), didn’t have any buckets in the fourth quarter as the Lady Rebels’ hopes faded. She helped keep Maryville in the game early with four buckets, including a 3-pointer, and two made free throws.
“I thought (Harrison) attacked really well off of reversals, and I think she does a really good job of that,” Clark said. “When she moves the ball and gets through, cuts through to the opposite side, has some kind of action, and then cuts back to the ball, she does a good job of re-attacking those recovery closeouts, so that’s big for her.”
The Lady Rebels’ district slate is just getting started, so they are holding true to the promise that such losses can breed toughness. In a challenging District 4-4A, they’ll have to prove that down the stretch.
“I think we’ve got a lot of decisions to make as a team about how we’re going to respond to losses and just when people get up and pressure us,” Clark said, “because this is a district that’s super physical and has really good execution, coached really well.
“So it’s just going to come down to us making decisions … We’ve got a big logjam, we feel like, towards the middle of the district, so I think it depends each night. I always feel like we’ve got a chance, so I think we can be anywhere there in the middle.”
