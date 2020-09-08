The Maryville boys golf team edged Knoxville West and Knoxville Catholic for a victory at Cherokee Country Club on Tuesday.
Coen Lovin posted the lowest round for the Rebels with a 40 while Brady Orr, Lukas Rhoades and Riley Orr shot 42, 43 and 45, respectively, to round out Maryville's team score of 170.
West finished at 172 and Catholic tallied a 174.
The Lady Rebels finished 10 strokes behind Catholic as Madison Atchley posted a 43 and Parker Miller shot a 47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.