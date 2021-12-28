When a Maryville player took a 3-point shot Tuesday, there was a good chance it would end in a swish.
The Rebels made shot after shot from long-distance against Kingston in their Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament opener. They routinely passed the ball off for open looks, and once one was found, the ball more often than not fell through the net for three.
Its 17 long-distance makes helped push Maryville to an early double-digit lead and an eventual 88-79 win, advancing it in the tournament bracket.
“We were 17-of-27 from three, which is a number you would take once a month, it’s so good,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge told The Daily Times. “I thought we shared it, shot extremely well.”
The Rebels hit 13 of their threes in the second and third quarters, with Nick Johnson draining three in the second period and David Coon nailing three more in the third.
Johnson finished with five made threes and 19 points, while Coon tallied four threes and 14 points. Charlie Rice led Maryville with 22 points.
Maryville’s passing didn’t just lead to open threes. The Rebels also found holes inside the Yellowjackets’ defense; during a late first-quarter sequence, they moved the ball around before getting it to Eli Elkins in the paint, and he finished with an and-one bucket.
While the Rebels excelled in shooting the ball, though, they struggled in protecting it. Though Maryville led 25-10 at the end of the first quarter, then 49-28 at halftime and 72-54 to start the fourth period, turnovers allowed Kingston to cut the deficit to single-digits in the final quarter.
“I think the big thing we didn’t do is handle the ball,” Eldridge said. “We subbed a little, we were up 16 or 17, I think we had seven possessions where we had four turnovers and one quick shot and they went on a 12-0 run to cut it from 20 to 10 or whatever it was. So we’ve got to do a better job with our starters and subs protecting the basketball.
“My only downside today was once we got up 20-plus, I thought we were just sloppy with the ball and allowed them to cut it back to what it ended up. Year in and year out, we average about eight or 10 turnovers. For us to have 20 is just concerning, but we’ll get better at it. If we fix that, we’re going to be okay.”
The Rebels will play Stone Memorial today at 6:45 p.m., with the goal of steady improvement as they move through the tournament.
“I hope it builds (confidence) as we continue,” Eldridge said. “We’ve had so much sickness, we just haven’t had a chance to practice and play together. We’re not in shape. We’re way behind where we normally are to this point, but I think other teams are (too), so I just hope these three days make us better regardless of if we win or lose, and I think it will.”
