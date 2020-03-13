Every Maryville huddle since Christmas ended with the same four-letter nickname for the city where the team envisioned itself playing come mid-March.
Boro, short for Murfreesboro, — the host for the BlueCross Basketball Championships since 1973 — was a constant reminder of the expectation placed on a talented team that rolled through most of its competition in East Tennessee.
The Rebels punched their ticket to Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center with a 61-55 come-from-behind victory over Dobyns-Bennett on March 9 in the Class AAA sectionals, but they may never get the chance to vie for that state championship after the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Thursday postponed the tournament because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“I saw with everything happening with March Madness and all I could think about was us,” Maryville senior guard Joe Anderson told The Daily Times. “I just have a bad feeling that we’re not going to have the chance to go anymore. It’s out of my hands so I can’t really worry about it. We just have to pray and hope we do get the chance to prove ourselves.”
The TSSAA Board of Control will convene via a conference call at 3 p.m. (2 p.m. CDT) Tuesday to discuss a variety of topics stemming from coronavirus. The ability to reschedule the event will depend on the length of the suspension and the availability of facilities, according to TSSAA.
Anderson and Maryville coach Mark Eldridge knew a postponement was coming as sporting events around the world were cancelled or suspended one by one, and there isn’t much confidence that the opportunity to pick up the season where it left off is possible.
“In our group chat, our whole team was talking about it and some guys were sending that they loved the team and loved what we did this year,” Anderson said. “It was like some of my teammates were already coming to the fact that we weren’t going to play, and that hurt pretty bad.”
It stings the most for Anderson and fellow seniors Ashton Maples, A.J. Davis, Drew Crowder and Joseph Burroughs, who endured three years of being eliminated in the region semifinals before finally getting over the hump this season.
The quartet was supposed to have at least one final game together on a stage they strived to reach for four years. Instead, their careers may end without ever being beaten in the postseason.
“The sad thing is you can’t give these seniors an extra year,” Eldridge said. “Those guys that love the game, and not just my team but all high school teams, have worked for one common goal, and that’s to get the chance to play in the state tournament in Murfreesboro.
“A lot of times it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing because it is so hard to get down there. It just breaks my heart, not just for our guys but for all high school athletes that were going to get a chance to play.”
An inability to play for a state championship should not take anything away from one of the best seasons in program history.
The Rebels won 30 games, including 27 of its last 28 — the lone loss being a 62-60 defeat to No. 1 Cleveland on Feb. 12 — won the District 4-AAA and Region 2-AAA championships and ended a five-year state tournament drought.
The only thing Maryville did not accomplish is winning the second state championship in program history, and that is because it may never get the chance.
“This season will probably be remembered for a long time because we don’t get to state that often and we worked really hard to get to state this year,” Anderson said. “To finally make it and not be able to play, it’s a weird feeling.”
“I’m so proud of these guys,” Eldridge added. “This doesn’t take anything away from our accomplishments because we’ve played so well and played the game the way it is supposed to be played, but to get to Murfreesboro and get on that stage is such a special thing.
“It takes away from the finality of what we would have been able to do because we thought we were good enough to compete with anybody down there. Not knowing if we would have won or lost is the tough thing.”
