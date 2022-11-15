Stone Memorial's Connor Bowman stepped to the free-throw line with a chance to put Maryville away but split the ensuing shots, watching as the second caromed off the rim.
The ball quickly got in the hands of freshman point guard Jonathan Woodlee, who pushed it up court before getting lost in the moment. A solid defensive effort made it difficult for Woodlee to break free or find a teammate, leading to the final buzzer sounding on a 60-57 defeat Tuesday without a game-tying shot attempt.
"It's senior on freshman there," Maryville first-year coach Wes Lambert told The Daily Times. "We're not down. There were so many positives to take away from this game, and at the end of the day, I'm glad we have Jonathan Woodley as our point guard. I'm glad we have all of our guys.
"If anything, it's a learning experience."
Maryville (0-1) would not have even gotten in position to have the ball with a chance to tie if not for Woodlee, who drilled a 3-pointer with 13 seconds to pull the Rebels within two.
The shot capped a comeback effort that broke a back-and-forth between Maryville and Stone Memorial in which the Rebels would score and the Panthers would hit two free throws over the final one minute, 37 seconds.
"To be honest, I contribute that (fight) to our preseason," Lambert said. "Our mental toughness is where it needs to be. There was no quit. During timeouts, guys were engaged. It gives you confidence when you look down and you have five guys who are staring at you. The culture is where it needs to be."
A rally may not have been necessary if Maryville did not endure an offensive struggle in the third quarter.
The Rebels led 28-26 at halftime but scored four points through the first four minutes of the third en route to being outscored, 19-9, in the period.
"In the first half, we had 9 assists on 10 made baskets, and I think up until the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter, we had only had one," Lambert said. "We got down, and our guys wanted to try to be the hero. That's a learning experience. It was positive in the locker room, and that's encouraging.
"(Cade Capps and Matthew Bilbrey) are as good of guards as we're going to see all year. They're very talented, but I thought we battled and played well."
Maryville junior center Alex Akard scored a team-high 19 points, showcasing his ability in what will be an inside-out offense that varies from the 3-point offense that former Maryville coach Mark Eldridge ran for years.
Woodlee was the only other Rebel to score in double figures with 11 points.
The interior presence will only get better once Matthew Clemmer joins the team after football season and Eli Elkins returns from injury around Christmas.
"This was basically Alex's first varsity action," Lambert said. "He played sparingly last year, but in his first real test, I thought he played great. What impressed me most is his hands. He knows when to score and when to kick it back out. All year long, people are going to have to double and triple team him, and we have shooters that are just waiting."
Stone Memorial girls 61, Maryville 46: Maryville knew part of the development with a young team would be learning how to win close games.
It was on full display in its season opener against Stone Memorial.
A Karley Hunt layup with four minutes, 40 seconds remaining pulled the Lady Rebels within three, but it would be the second-to-last shot they made, and a close contest turned into a lopsided defeat
"We have to find a way to go up through contact and hit those shots," Maryville first-year coach Taylor Clark told The Daily Times. "I think we shied away from a lot and asked for calls when we weren't going to get them because I don't think a lot of them were fouls.
"We didn't hit shots inside, and they sped us a little bit. In playing too fast, we were dribbling the ball a lot and we weren't really taking the time to look at what the defense was giving us."
Maryville (0-1) still hung around for a bit despite the drought, limiting Stone Memorial (1-0) to six points in the two-plus minutes after Hunt's layup, but the Lady Rebels could never translate defense to offense.
The Lady Panthers finally broke through after freshman Zoee Harrison cut Maryville's deficit to seven, tallying 7 points over the final 1:07.
"I think we have to slow down a little bit on offense," Clark said. "On defense, you're gung-ho and every movement matters, but on offense, you can slow down a little bit. That's something that we have to learn because we get so excited that we got a defensive stop that we forget to use the offensive possession a lot of times."
Maryville is relying on a starting backcourt that consists of Harrison, who scored a team-high 13 points, and sophomore Adie Blackburn, but inexperience is an excuse for every member of the roster when it comes to competitive minutes using Clark's offensive and defensive philosophies.
Clark was hired on April 26, a little over a month after the winningest coach in program history, Scott West, resigned.
"My seniors, Navy (Gentry) and Caton (Harris) are just like freshmen because they're still learning the new system," Clark said. "Everybody is kind of starting on a clean slate and have to learn from here."
A year after enduring an uncharacteristically poor season, the Lady Rebels are amid a rebuild that is going to take some time.
Maryville showed a lot of promise on the defensive end at various points of its season opener, holding Stone Memorial without a bucket for minutes at a time, but it never found a way to find consistent success on the other end of the court.
That should come in time.
"Losing is good sometimes," Clark said. "It reminds us how important those details are in practice."
