Fans who left Wednesday’s nightcap game at halftime may have been shocked by the final score.
Heading into the locker room, Maryville led Stone Memorial, 46-28, in the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament boys semifinals, seemingly poised to cruise past the Panthers and advance to the championship game.
When the final buzzer sounded, though, the Rebels’ elation had turned into heartbreak, as their double-digit lead evaporated in the second half en route to a 77-75 loss and a berth in the third-place game, not the title bout.
“Both teams made a lot of shots throughout the game,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge told The Daily Times. “We’re up 16 with about three minutes to go in the third, and they jumped into a little halfcourt trap. We turned it over a couple of times, (though) we only turned it over 11 times. The shots we’d made the whole game, we just didn’t make them.”
Eli Elkins snagged a rebound and scored the buzzer-beating put-back bucket to push his team’s lead to double-digits, 24-13, to end the first quarter. Charlie Rice did the same to conclude the second period, with the two impressive plays highlighting a dominant first half for Maryville (7-5).
The Panthers (7-6), though, cut the Rebels’ lead to seven points by the fourth quarter’s start, matching Maryville’s trademark shooting with makes of their own. With three minutes, 43 seconds remaining, the tables had officially turned, as Stone Memorial followed up a game-tying 3-pointer with another bucket, taking a 64-62 lead.
“I don’t think it had anything to do with how we moved the ball, who touched the ball,” Eldridge said. “I just think in the course of when they made their run, we made very few shots and they scored on almost every possession.”
Though Maryville drew close with several made shots in the final seconds, those two points proved all the difference, sending the Panthers to the championship and the Rebels to the third-place game.
Charlie Rice, who often heads Maryville’s powerful offensive attack, led all scorers with 29 points.
“He’s our leader, only returning starter,” Eldridge said. “We try to get the ball to him in most situations. As our point guard, we will move him to the middle of the court because he makes such good decisions. He’s our leader and when he goes, we go, and we just had a few tough possessions tonight.”
Maryville will play Powell at 5:30 p.m. today for third place. Powell nearly punched its ticket to the championship Wednesday, but lost to Fulton in overtime.
“They’re a very athletic, very talented team,” Eldridge said. “They’re like us; we’re just now getting our football guys back just like Powell is getting its football guys back. So they’re just now starting to get into basketball shape, much like (Powell’s new additions) are.”
