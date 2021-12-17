Following a double-digit road loss to Sequoyah on Tuesday, the Maryville boys basketball team came into practice the next day with a different attitude.
According to assistant coach Wes Lambert, who took on an interim head coaching role in Friday night’s rivalry clash with Alcoa as Mark Eldridge battled the flu, that practice was the springboard for a completely dominating effort from the Rebels against the Tornadoes.
Maryville connected on 21 3-pointers and led wire-to-wire and en route to a 93-70 win over Alcoa.
“We had a really good practice Wednesday,” Lambert told The Daily Times. “I think Sequoyah kind of opened their eyes a little bit. Our guys came with an intensity that we haven’t had all year in practice. I think that lays the groundwork for game’s like tonight.”
David Coon and Nick Johnson hit eight 3-pointers each and turned in 28-point performances while Charlie Rice excelled driving inside with 22 points.
The renewed energy that showed up in the practices leading up to the Alcoa game was even more evident after tipoff. Feeding off of the home crowd, the Rebels (6-3) set the tone right away.
“We were having fun,” Lambert said. “Our guys had a lot of energy playing for each other. Good things happen when you feel good, when you play good. Hitting 21 3s can happen when you’re playing with your brothers and enjoying it.”
The postgame mood was more somber for the Tornadoes (3-8), who have now lost five-straight. Maryville marked the fourth loss that Alcoa had given up 90-plus points.
“Credit to Maryville tonight,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “High quality shot-making tonight. Anytime you give up 21 3-pointers, you’re probably going to end up losing the game. I think upon that, you’re faced with one or two things. You can say, ‘Hey, they hit 21 threes,’ and move on to the next game or you look yourself in the eye and say, ‘What are we not doing to give up 21 3s?’ I think that’s where we start.
“Higher hands on close-outs, containment and better penetration that leads to kick-out and open 3s, leading the transition opportunities and just knowing your personnel. It’s all fixable.”
Outside of the opening minutes when the two teams traded baskets, the rest of the contest was never particularly close, although Jordan Harris gave the Tornadoes a little momentum late in the third quarter.
Harris scored on back-to-back possessions, knocking down a deep 3 and following it up with a steal and layup before forcing another Rebels turnovers that led to a Maryville timeout. That sequence allowed Alcoa to cut its deficit down to 11 at 58-47 but whatever it provided to the Tornadoes, it was short-lived.
Carter Cox drove the lane to score, then Charlie Rice beat the buzzer with his fourth 3-pointer to put the Rebels up 63-47.
On Maryville’s first possession of the fourth quarter, Johnson scored from deep in the corner to add to the advantage at 66-47 to slam shut any thoughts of an Alcoa comeback.
“They’re starting to learn their role,” Lambert said. “Each of them has a different one, so tonight, that was evident. You could tell by playing as well as we did tonight.”
Alcoa was without junior guard Tai Cates for the first time after he departed the program. According to 5Star Preps, Cates is enrolling at South-Doyle and is expected to be immediately eligible.
Alcoa Lady Tornadoes 49, Maryville Lady Rebels 29: Playing at Maryville hasn’t generated a lot of fond memories for the Alcoa girl’s basketball team in recent years, but the Lady Tornadoes remedied that on Friday.
Behind a first-quarter performance that included five 3-pointers and a stout defense that left little doubt, Alcoa routed the neighboring rival Lady Rebels, 49-29 at Maryville High School.
“This place has been a house of horrors for us the last few years, especially last year,” Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times. “We talked about that all week and Eden Davis came over here and hit three (3-pointers) in the first quarter. She really got us going and from there we were just able to take over defensively.
“Obviously it was nice hitting 3s early, but I thought our defensive effort was great the entire game.”
Davis ended up finishing with 13 points and Karli Haworth led the way with 18, which included three deep shots of her own in the first half for the Lady Tornadoes (5-5).
For Maryville (2-7), shooting woes, which plagued the Lady Rebels early in Tuesday’s win over Sequoyah, continued in the first half against Alcoa, but they were unable to overcome it this time around, being held to their lowest point total through nine games this season.
“(Alcoa is) better than us,” Maryville coach Scott West said. “There’s not too many ways to say it. They’ve got two really good guards, they’re well coached. We just couldn’t get anything going and they hit some 3s early that kind of got them going. Credit to them. We’ve got to get better. I thought that they out-toughed us in some ways.”
Jada Edwards and Tatianna Cvitkovic accounted for most of the Lady Rebels’ production, scoring a combined 22 points with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Much of that had to do with the Lady Tornadoes dominant outing on the defensive end.
“(The defense) was locked in to what we were trying to do,” Baumann said. “We did a great job of communicating on a lot of dribble handoffs and communicated well there. We pressured the ball when (Maryville) had it and filled gaps. We just played good team defense.”
A Haworth 3-pointer extended Alcoa’s lead to 20-8 early in the second quarter, but Maryville closed the gap halfway through the period with a Edwards and-one and a Cvitkovic 3 to pull within single digits at 25-17 at halftime.
The Lady Rebels weren’t able to capitalize on it in the second half, however, as Alcoa quickly opened the third quarter with scores from Macie Ridge, Lauren Martin and Haworth to go up, 32-19, taking advantage of some Maryville turnovers.
“We had a couple of opportunities in the third to dig in a little bit,” West said. “We had three straight turnovers. Those are things a young team is going to learn. It’s like a told them, nobody cares where you are, they care who you are. When you’re wearing that Maryville on your jersey, that’s what matters.”
Foul trouble on the part of the Lady Rebels and the ability of Alcoa at the free-throw line helped add to its lead and put the Lady Tornadoes out of reach down the stretch, going 13-of-16 at the charity stripe in the final 16 minutes.
“We were trying to get the ball into Macie (Ridge) or Karli’s hands,” Baumann said. “They aren’t just our best ball handlers, they’re our best free-throw shooters as well. They closed it out well. Just a great team effort. We’ve got a lot of excited girls in that locker room right now.”
