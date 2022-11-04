The Maryville boys cross country team arrived at the Class AAA state championship with an understanding that this was their moment.
Five of the seven runners who raced for the Rebels on Friday at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville were seniors, and they went out delivering one of the best finishes in program history.
Maryville placed eighth out of 24 teams with 281 points. It is its first top-10 finish since coming in ninth in 2016 and its highest finish since it was sixth in 2015. It is the fifth time the Rebels have finished in the top-10 in program history.
“They finished like champs,” Maryville coach Douglas Martin told The Daily Times. “They came out here in tough conditions and raced the whole race. I couldn’t be more proud of them for how they came out here and raced.”
Senior Lance Hatcher led the way for the Rebels with a 29th-place finish, completing the 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:49.12. Fellow senior Brady Boone did not finish that far behind, running a 16:59.20 to finish 35th.
Junior Bryce Bohanan (17:36.16), senior Gavin Good (18:17.25) and junior Lucas Clark (18:17.53) rounded out Maryville’s scoring by finishing 73rd, 112th and 113th, respectively.
“(The seniors) came out from the beginning of the year and set the tone for how we were going to run,” Martin said. “They trained well, but they also came out and raced well and showed the young kids how to race. It was fun to see because the seniors know it’s their last season. To see them put it out there every single race, whether they felt like it or not, the consistency of this team was pretty awesome.”
The Lady Rebels also had reason to celebrate, finishing 12th with 312 points after being seeded 15th going into the meet.
Junior Gracie Franklin was the lone Maryville runner to finish in the top-50, coming in 33rd with a time of 20:28.25. Ellie Graham, the girls’ only senior, placed 65th with a time of 21:24.52 and junior Heather Gardner came in 69th with a time of 21:28.17.
Sophomore Mia Allen (22:19.61) and freshman Amy Wolden (22:40.80) finished 105th and 118th, respectively.
“We told them, ‘Y’all can get out there and run a race where you can finish 12th,’” Martin said. “We knew they were capable of that. You get out here and never know how people will finish, but those girls ran a solid race, and if you run a solid race on a tough course like this, good things happen.”
William Blount junior William McKinley placed 99th in the boys race, finishing in 18:04.59.
Heritage freshman AJ Thomas (23:06.46) completed her first cross country season with a 129th-place finish in the girls race while sophomore Josh Hunt (18:25.82) came in 122nd in the boys race.
“I think our program as a whole has a long way to go, but running in big races is something they’re not really used to,” Heritage coach Alex Morgan said. “As we grow as a program, hopefully they get used to being in a big environment.
“Just having that toughness when things get tough and there is a lot of adversity, but that just comes with time. They’re young, and they have a long way to go, but it’s a good sign for them and our program since they are so young.”
The Maryville girls team returns all but one runner next season while the boys team will turn to its youth to replicate a celebratory running campaign.
“For our girls team, the young runners have the experience of what it’s like to run at state, and they can build on that,” Martin said. “We have some awesome days ahead with such a young team, but they can’t settle with beating our seed time. They have to look forward and see what the limit for this team is.
“And for the guys, its a challenge to see who is going to step up. We still have some string runners in this junior class, but we also have some young runners who had a great first season. We just have to fill in those spots (left by the seniors).”
