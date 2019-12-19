Maryville's boys basketball team cruised to an 80-51 win over Powell Thursday night at Fulton High School.
Joe Anderson led the Rebels with 22 points, nine assists and nine steals, and Ashton Maples added 14 points and four rebounds.
AJ Davis scored 12 points, and Josh Seiler had six points and eight rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.