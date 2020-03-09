Joe Anderson marched into a Maryville huddle during a fourth-quarter timeout and pleaded with his teammates for one more defensive stop.
The Rebels answered the call. Then they did so again. And then a few more times.
In a season defined by its offensive firepower, Maryville utilized a series of stifling defensive efforts to secure its first state tournament appearance since 2015 with a 61-55 come-from-behind victory over Dobyns-Bennett on Monday in the Class AAA sectionals.
“We just had to keep our composure and get stops,” senior guard A.J. Davis told The Daily Times. “I knew (the stops) were coming, and luckily they came at the right time and we were able to capitalize.”
Maryville (30-4) will learn its draw for the Class AAA BlueCross Basketball Championship inside Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center at 6 p.m. (5 p.m. local) today.
The Rebels erased a six-point deficit with less than three minutes remaining with a perfectly executed full-court press that resulted in a five-second violation on an in-bounds attempt, a 10-second backcourt violation and another turnover on a loose ball that squirted out of bounds as players dove on the court to gain possession.
Maryville held Dobyns-Bennett (19-14) scoreless over the final two minutes, 53 seconds while scoring 12 points over that stretch.
Anderson hit four free throws on consecutive possessions to start the rally, and Davis followed with a 3-pointer that gave Maryville a 56-55 lead — its first since it was ahead 34-33 in the third quarter.
“I knew it was going in when I let it go,” Davis said. “I was holding my follow-through and then I fell, and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, please go in.’ I just crunched my toes and it went in.”
“Yesterday I told him that he was going to get his shots because they were going leave him open and he better not back away from a 3,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge added. “A.J. has made so many big plays in his life that he’s never going to feel pressure.”
The UAB football signee who has won two state championships on the gridiron showed no sign of nerves after missing the first of two free throws with 34 seconds remaining, sinking the second to extend the Rebel lead to two, and then swishing two more after another Maryville stop.
Davis scored 10 of his 16 points after the intermission — second only to Anderson, who scored 20 points in the second half after being held scoreless in the first half.
“We thought an advantage we had was our senior guards versus their young guards, and their young guards are good and they played well tonight, but when it comes down to it, (Anderson and Davis) knew this was it for them,” Eldridge said. “They just grinded it out, made the big plays and finished it off, and that’s what you expect guys like A.J. and Joe to do.”
Junior Jack Brown joined Davis and Anderson in double figures with 11 points while senior Ashton Maples and junior Josh Seiler added seven points.
Maryville was limited to 20 points in the first half and spent most of the second half slogging through an uncharacteristic shooting performance. Dobyns-Bennett responded to any scoring spurt the Rebels mustered with one of their own, including an 11-4 run to start the fourth after Anderson rattled off five unanswered points to end the third.
“It’s frustrating because we know what kind of shooters we have, but we just couldn’t make one tonight,” Eldridge said. “Give our guys credit because really good teams find ways to win at the end of the game when they haven’t had their best night.”
Those struggles left some doubt hovering over the Maryville bench for most of the final period. Then it buckled down and made every play it needed to down the stretch to take the next step toward a season-long goal.
“We’re not done yet,” Anderson said. “This is great, but this is just getting us somewhere. We’re still playing three more games.”
