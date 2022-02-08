KNOXVILLE — Second-chance opportunities helped Hardin Valley celebrate Senior Night with a 72-60 win over Maryville Tuesday night.
Maryville (13-14, 2-8 District 4-4A) had its rebounding capabilities hurt when Eli Elkins twisted an ankle in the first quarter. The 6-foot-4 sophomore post tried to return but was unable to continue, leaving the Hawks with the upper hand controlling the boards.
“You can’t continue to give up offensive boards and win,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “We’ve had issues with that all year. A lot of times we start only guys 6-foot and under, which means you are going to have an issue. But tonight, I thought (Hardin Valley) just did a better job of getting the 50-50 balls.”
Maryville had success in spurts behind streaky shooting. After the teams entered halftime with Hardin Valley ahead by one, the Hawks came out strong in the third quarter, outscoring the Rebels by a 22-13 margin for a 48-38 lead entering the final period.
Maryville pressed but the Hawks kept their composure. David Coon got hot for Maryville, including one 4-point play on the fourth of his five 3-point shots, but Hardin Valley kept pressing and converted enough at the free-throw line to keep its comfortable margin of victory,
Nick Johnson (16 points) gave the Rebels an early boost with three quick scores in the opening minutes, including one trey. Hardin Valley responded with three scoring penetrations by its leading scorer Jaelynn Pannell (17 points) and the teams were knotted 12-12 after one period. Hardin Valley used a late second-quarter 3-pointer from Hudson Stokes (14 points) to take a 26-25 lead into the break.
Game-high scorer Coon (20 points) hit three of his five 3-pointers in the closing minutes of the third quarter, but that spurt couldn’t overcome the many second-chance opportunities that the Hawks enjoyed from big man Jack Smith and others cleaning the boards.
“We did some stuff to get (Coon) open, but (Hardin Valley) just did a good job of keeping him from getting open,” Eldridge said. “In the second half, they were trapping and pressing more and that allowed him to be open.”
Hardin Valley led 48-38 entering the fourth quarter. With Maryville in the double-bonus and forced to foul, the Hawks hit 10 of 15 free-throw chances to prevent any serious Maryville comeback threat. The Hawks didn’t enjoy great shooting but had enough second and third chances to overcome initial misses.
“When you’re not bigger and have trouble rebounding, you’ve just got to box out every time,” Eldridge said. “We just aren’t getting that done.”
Maryville concludes the regular season by visiting rival Alcoa on Friday night.
Hardin Valley Lady Hawks 49, Maryville Lady Rebels 40: The defense held Hardin Valley to under 50 points and the offense moved the ball well, creating an abundance of open shots but simply could not find the bottom of the nets.
The Lady Rebels helped Hardin Valley claim its only District 4-4A win of the year as the Lady Hawks celebrated their Senior Night with a 49-40 win over Maryville on Tuesday night.
Hardin Valley (10-10, 1-9 District 4-4A) relied on the strong inside game of sophomore Gracie Waite and strong free-throw shooting to pull ahead 26-19 at halftime and hold on despite a brief Maryville rally in the third quarter that could only trim the deficit to four points.
The Lady Hawks hit 15 of their 19 free-throw attempts while Maryville’s shooting woes extended to the charity stripe. Maryville (9-20, 2-8) earned only nine trips to the line and converted just four of those opportunities into points.
Maryville coach Scott West was most concerned with what he saw as a lack of effort from his squad.
“Loose balls — we didn’t get after them, they did, and that’s the problem,” West said. “There were at least six opportunities to get loose balls and we didn’t get on any of them. That sums it up. We didn’t make plays and we didn’t make shots.”
The Lady Rebels started strong, with 3-pointers by Jada Edwards and Tatiana Cvitkovic forging an early lead. Then Lady Hawk Gracie Waite, leading scorer with 18 points, took over.
The stout sophomore’s strong drives produced two old-fashioned 3-point plays on consecutive possessions. Waite continued to penetrate throughout the game and once Maryville found success at cutting Waite off, she was often able to kick out to teammates for open looks.
“Waite lit us up in the first half,” West told The Daily Times. “She had about 16 points in the first half. She’s really good around the rim and did a good job for them tonight.”
Hardin Valley pulled ahead to a 26-19 halftime lead behind two more Waite drives and a trey from senior Avery Laugherty, who added 15 points. A 3-point shot from Christina Anderson briefly staunched the bleeding but the Lady Hawks followed another missed 3-point shot with a prayer answered as Kyndra West hit nothing but net on a long, high-arcing shot at the buzzer.
Maryville had chances to tie the game late in the third quarter after cutting the deficit to just four points, but hit just two of six free-throw chances in the final 90 seconds to enter the fourth quarter behind 36-32.
Hardin Valley closed the win in the final quarter behind six free throws and a big 3-pointer from Kamryn Butcher. Maryvlle continued its game-long trend by missing both free-throw chances and being unable to hit on four outside shots.
Maryville finished 4-of-16 from beyond the arc in addition to the poor 4-of-9 performance on free throws. Cvitkovic was the only Lady Rebel in double figures with 14 points.
“We’re a pretty good team when we’re making shots, but when you’re not making shots, you’ve got to be doing other things,” West said. “We haven’t been doing that.
Maryville closes the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday traveling to Alcoa.
